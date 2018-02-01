WDC 8th-grader Madison Packer wins 2018 WDC spelling bee

Packer advances to the regional spelling bee at NJPA in Staples on March 7. The winner of the regional bee receives a free trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

"It was wonderful to see all these kids competing at an academic event. I like to tell them it's a chance to compete with your brain," said Lori Grendahl, WDC spelling bee coordinator.

WDC's Spelling Bee participants in grades 5-8 included: Jordin VanOurkerk, Montana Carsten, Lily Adkins, Amarianna Vinje, Madelyn Gallant, Kelanie Oldakowski, Danielle Dickey, Isabelle Ellingson, Ariana Paplow, Janika VanOurkerk, Madison Packer, Ella Stroeing, Grace Gallant, Madison Carsten and Jade Benning.

WDC had three sister duos competing too: Montana and Madison Carsten, Madelyn and Grace Gallant, and Jordin and Janika VanOurkerk.