Some Detroit Lakes parents 'livid' over photo of Snoball game

The photo, taken Tuesday in the high school gymnasium during a student-led game as part of Snoball week, is that of some high school students playing a game of musical chairs as they were blindfolded. The item used as blindfolds were grocery-style plastic bags. The bags were not tied and laid loose over the students' heads, but the photo has some area parents wondering where the judgement was from adults who were present.

The Detroit Lakes School District has released a statement apologizing for the situation.

"The District understands the concern and it apologizes for the way the event was conducted," the statement from Detroit Lakes Superintendent Doug Froke read. "The District will evaluate the matter, including conversations with our students and staff and make adjustments for future events as warranted. Our goal was to celebrate school spirit and we'll continue to enjoy the activities of Snoball week."

As of Wednesday afternoon, the photo had been shared by hundreds of people from around the community, some stating their outrage over safety concerns and "lack of common sense", others commenting about the fact that they believed the situation was being "blown way out of proportion".