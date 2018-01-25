Armed man triggers Code Red alert east of Menahga

Upon the arrival of law enforcement, it was learned a domestic dispute had taken place at the residence. The victim told initial responding law enforcement officers that her significant other had left the residence on foot with a firearm.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to assist and a perimeter was quickly set around the scene. A Code Red message was sent to residents in the immediate area of the incident advising them of the situation.

A deputy spotted the male party in question walking near the north shores of Stocking Lake. A concerned citizen also reported the same to law enforcement. Members of the Wadena/Hubbard Swat team were able to move into position and make contact with the male, taking him into custody without incident a short time later. The male was transported to the Wadena County Jail and will be held on charges of Domestic Assault and Interfering with a 911 Call.

The Wadena County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Wadena/Hubbard Swat Team, the Menahga Police Department, the Verndale Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota DNR Enforcement and Tri-County Ambulance.