News briefs - Jan. 25 edition

They will be relocating to the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center. Hours will remain the same. They expect to be at this location for up to one year. Any questions, contact the driver exam station staff at Detroit Lakes at 218-846-8270. Testing Days: Written Test: Thursdays 9-11:15 a.m. and 1-3:15 p.m.; Road Test - CDL (Class A, B, C): Thursdays 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.; Road Test - Class D: Thursday 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.

Blood donors urgently needed

Blood donors are urgently needed as blood donations are down as drives had to be cancelled due to winter weather. More than 200 blood drives have been forced to cancel due to severe weather.

The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the Wadena Elks Lodge, 647 Jefferson St. North, Wadena, on Monday, Feb. 5, from 12-6 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 6, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Goals are 85 on Monday and 53 on Tuesday. Platelet and type O negative and B negative donations are critically needed right now.

For appointments or more info, call Barb at (218) 849-6087. You can also make an appointment by visiting www.redcrossblood.org or by calling (800) 733-2767.To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

You can also support the Red Cross by hosting a SleevesUp virtual blood drive at redcrossblood.org/SleevesUp.

Senior health clinics set in January, February

A Senior Health Clinic sponsored by Wadena County Public Health will be held the third Wednesday monthly alternating between the Sebeka and Menahga Senior Centers. Clinics will be held Wed., Jan. 31, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Menahga Senior Center and Feb. 21, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Sebeka Senior Center.

Clinics at Wadena County Public Health will be held the second and fourth Wednesday monthly from 8:30-11:30 a.m. starting Feb. 14 and 21. Health screening including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are provided. There is a $15.50 fee for foot care. Bring your MN Health Plan card if you have one. Services are by appointment only.

To make an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at (218) 631-7629.