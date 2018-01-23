Cross-country skiing in the Northland

• Jay Cooke State Park: 51k, classic only, Carlton

• Spirit Mt. Nordic Center: 20k, classic and skate

• Magney-Snivley: 14k, classic and skate

• Superior Municipal Forest: 26k, classic and skate, Superior

• Keene Creek: Hermantown (south end of Okerstrom Rd.)

• Piedmont: 5kc classic only, 1k skate

• Snowflake Nordic Center: 15k, classic and skate

• Chester Bowl: 3k, classic and skate

• Bagley Nature Center: 2.7k, classic only

• Hartley: 5k, classic only

• Lester-Amity: 15k, classic and skate

• Biskey Pond Ski Trail: 10k classic only

• Boulder Lake Ski Trails: 22k, classic and skate

• Korkki Nordic: 11k, classic only

• Erkki Harju: 10.5k, classic and skate, Two Harbors

​Trail maps and directions

Duluth has more than 50 kilometers (30 miles) of cross-country ski trails. Most have several loops of varying length and difficulty. Spirit Mountain, Piedmont, Hartley and Snowflake have beginner-friendly options.If you're looking for a long, challenging ski outing, combine Spirit Mountain and Magney-Snively for 25k-plus.

• ​Spirit Mountain: Just across the road from the alpine slopes on Skyline Parkway, Spirit Mountain Nordic Center boasts 20 kilometers of rolling skate/classic groomed trails with loops for all skill levels. There is an exhilarating Connector to the Magney-Snively trail system. The Nordic Center chalet is open weekends 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and during the holidays.

• ​Magney-Snively: This hilly 13-kilometer trail has a classic track and a skate lane and is best for intermediate and advanced skiers. It's accessed 2 miles past Spirit Mountain on Skyline Parkway, just past the dragon's-tooth stone bridge or from Spirit Mountain XC via the Connector.

• Piedmont: This 5.5-kilometer trail in the hills near Enger Park is mostly double-tracked for classic and includes an overlook of the St. Louis River valley. There is a 1-kilometer easy loop which is groomed for skate and classic. In general the trail is not too hilly and is good for beginners and intermediates though there are also a couple more challenging loops.

• Snowflake Nordic Center: High above Duluth, this privately operated ski center has 15 kilometers of trails, groomed often. Classic tracks flank skate lanes, used by the many racers who frequent Snowflake.

• Chester Park: This is a challenging 3-kilometer trail, groomed for skate and classic. It is tucked away near the College of St. Scholastica. The Bowl includes a lift-served downhill ski hill, a speed skating rink and Big Chester, a 115-foot wooden ski jump that still has its 1926 steel scaffolding.

• Bagley Nature Area: Located on the UMD campus, Bagley has two loops (1.2k & 1.7k) which are groomed for classic skiing (note: the trails are also open for walking & snowshoeing). Both loops have hills, so it's not a beginner trail.

• Hartley Park: These wooded loops, in a residential neighborhood, include 5 kilometers of double-tracked classic trails. There's a hilly outer loop and a gentler inner loop, good for families and beginners.

• Lester-Amity: This 15-kilometer trail, groomed for skate and classic, is the most popular trail in town, easily reached from East Superior Street at 61st Avenue. In early morning and evening, 4 kilometers are lit. The adjoining 4-kilometer loop on the Lester Park Golf Course is good for beginners.

More:

• For City of Duluth grooming reports, visit www.duluthxc.com.

• For more on all ski trails in the upper Midwest, visit www.SkinnySki.com.