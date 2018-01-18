Cyber Cafe closing in downtown Wadena

Doug Wolff, who is presently manages the cafe, said the decision to close the cafe was made Jan. 11.

Wolff said the mission statement of the Cyber Cafe has been to provide a safe and chemical free environment for area youth.

Wolff said the Cyber Cafe received good support from local organizations, government and the community in the beginning but times have changed and a lack of financial support prompted board action. Cell phones and laptops are in many more hands than they were when the Cyber Cafe opened and provided user-friendly access to technology.

"Social media is everywhere," Wolff said.