Judge Robert Raupp excused the jury at 1:30 p.m. after State Attorney Dwight Miller finished after Defense Attorney Malcolm Whynott informed Raupp the defense rested. Deliberations are expected to begin Friday by the jury of nine women and three men who have heard three days of testimony and viewed exhibits of evidence. How long the deliberations will take has not been established. Raupp told the jury Thursday that if they have not come to a verdict by Friday evening he would have further instructions for them.

Two of the nine counts against St. Marie were dismissed Thursday morning - Count No. III (tampering with a witness) and Count No. IV (aggravated robbery).

St. Marie still faces first degree counts of premeditated murder, murder while committing kidnapping and domestic abuse along with second-degree counts of intentional murder, murder while restrained by a no-contact order, the kidnapping of James Flath Jr. and possession of a pistol by a prohibited person.

On Thursday morning the state called Brent Matzke, a forensic scientist in the DNA field for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Matzke testified that his DNA analysis of a gun that was in two pieces matched that of St. Marie.

He also looked for DNA on a cartridge casing but he did not find enough.

The jury also heard testimony from Brittany Umland, who had been Maid of Honor at the wedding of Antonio and Margaret St. Marie. Exhibits of June 10, 2016 Facebook messages between Umland and Margaret St. Marie established St. Marie had an affair with someone named "Zach" from Perham.

After testimony from Jo Mench and Amber Geleneau concerning their communications with the accused, the defendant took the stand and gave the jury a rundown on some of the events that led to the Nov. 7 shooting death of Margaret St. Marie.

St. Marie testified he came to Wadena in 1990 when he was in the fourth grade. He dated his future wife off and on for 10 years. Two of the couple's three children were a result of their union.

Working at Kenny's Kandy in Perham was the way in which Antonio and Margaret met Zach Johnston. They were close friends.

On Nov. 2, five days before the shooting, Antonio testified he learned about Johnston and his infidelities with Margaret from Umland. He confronted his wife at that time and while he admitted to poking her in the shoulder, he denied striking her. Then he left. When he returned he was arrested for domestic assault. He spent five days in jail. Exhibits were shown of a bubble chart he compiled which included making things right with his wife and kids, going to AA meetings, couples therapy and quitting drinking. He also wrote suicide letters to people he loved - his wife and kids, Mench, Cody Bain and his mother, Jane Erckenbrack. In his letter to his mother he wrote: "Mom, you're literally the only woman I can count on and trust." To his wife, he wrote: "I realize what I put you through, I love you, but there is so much hate."

St. Marie also laid out plans of revenge against Johnston while in jail.

After his release from jail Nov. 7 St. Marie met with his probation officer and then, hoping to get Johnston, he went about finding a gun. He testified that after withdrawing $500 from an ATM he bought a handgun from Andrew Knudson for $100 and then went to see his wife who was living on Bryant Ave.

While drinking vodka and talking with his wife, St. Marie said the handgun slipped out of his pocket and Margaret saw it. He told her he was going to the gun range. He then testified they talked about past indiscretions.

St. Marie testified Thursday afternoon under questioning from Miller that he intended to use the gun in killing Johnston. He went to see his wife so the two of them could confront Johnston together.

"We were going to confront him and maybe that would be enough," St. Marie told Miller.

The plan was never carried out. Margaret's brother, James Flath, arrived during this time and after seeing the handgun St. Marie had in his possession became excited. After smoking together, Flath left the apartment and St. Marie testified he intended to kill himself because he thought his brother-in-law would notify the police and he did not wish to return to jail for a parole violation.

St. Marie was crying on the witness stand when he asked Margaret if she felt the same way. When she said "yes" he shot her. He then tried to shoot himself but the gun jammed. As he attempted to unjam the gun it fell apart. He threw the gun on the table and fled the scene in a car. He intended to commit suicide by driving into a truck he saw coming toward him on Highway 29 just west of Wadena. Though the two vehicles collided and St. Marie was injured, he was not killed. He was airlifted to North Memorial in Robbinsdale. St. Marie was arrested by Wadena Police and since recovering from his injuries he has been jailed.

Whynott argued Tuesday that the evidence would show the killing was not premeditated. He also told the jury he felt the real question was not who committed the crime, but why so many counts were brought against his client, suggesting the state did not fully know what had occurred.

