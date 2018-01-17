Antonio St. Marie, Wadena, has nine charges against him including charges of murder, kidnapping and possessing a pistol he was prohibited from having. The 27-year-old pleaded not guilty to all nine charges but admitted to killing his wife Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the prosecution, led by Assistant Attorney General David Miller and assisted by Wadena County Attorney Kyra Ladd, continued bringing their witnesses to the stand for the second day. The witnesses shared various aspects of the case including an autopsy, ballistics report, past run ins with law enforcement and timelines for those involved in what led to the shooting of Margaret St. Marie on Nov. 7, 2016 in Wadena.

Brought to the witness stand first was Patrick Warrick, a forensic scientist with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Warrick, who is stationed out of Bemidji, spoke of his experience appearing at the scene of the shooting on Bryant Ave. Attorney Miller had him show the key parts of the crime scene. Jurors viewed both still photographs of the apartment and a video showing the dining room, living room, kitchen and sunroom, all areas spoke about during the trial.

Warrick detailed the position of the victim's body on a couch, the placement of a bullet casing relative to the body, and the placement of a disassembled pistol on the dining room table.

Miller asked Warrick what he concluded caused the death of the victim.

"It was my opinion it was a gunshot wound to the head," Warrick said.

There was no exit wound and no other wound visible. It was clear in the photographs and video that blood created a large circle in the carpet. Children's toys were spread out across the floor around the couch.

Warrick said upon investigating the pistol, the frame still had the magazine inside. There were no bullets in the magazine. The casing discovered in between cushions in the couch, to the right side of the victim was stamped with the 7.65 caliber and S & B, indicating the manufacturer, Sellier & Bellot.

Warrick testified of the fingerprint investigation done to determine who may have come into contact with the gun. One print was found on the magazine. The print was checked with Antonio St. Marie and five other potential suspects. None of those prints matched. It was then checked with a print from Jo Mench. The print was inconclusive, meaning it could not end doubt or dispute if it belonged to Mench.

The gun, possibly swept of prints, had no identifiable prints.

The gun was identified as a Beretta Model 90 pistol chambered for 7.65 Browning or .32 caliber bullets.

In cross-examination, the defense, led by Malcolm Whynott and assisted by Nathaniel Welte, had Warrick confirm that the print left on the magazine could only be left if the magazine were removed from the gun. Whynott also had Warrick confirm that no other firearms were found at the apartment. Whynott then asked if Andrew Knutson was one of the prints checked. He was not, Warrick confirmed.

On Tuesday, Knutson was one of the witnesses, and was one of the people in contact with Antonio on Nov. 7, 2016 before Antonio allegedly shot his wife and fled the scene of the shooting.

Next up to the stand was Dr. Michael McGee, medical examiner, who performed the autopsy on Margaret St. Marie. In his report, McGee showed images of the entry wound and used an X-ray image to show the bullet was lodged in the neck of the victim. He concluded that the gunshot wound to the head, leading to catastrophic internal damage and bleeding, caused her death. He added that it appeared to be a homicide.

His opinion was that the injury was caused by a bullet from a small caliber handgun fired about 1 foot from the victim.

He noted no other injuries other than a small bruise on the victim's arm.

Nathaniel Pearlson, a forensic scientist, took to the stand next. Pearlson specializes in firearms and was asked about his work in identifying the bullet used to kill Margaret. Pearlson described the series of steps taken to identify a bullet, including viewing the bullet through a microscope to determine the direction of rifling left on the bullet, the diameter of the bullet, and an even closer look at the tiniest nicks and paths left on the bullet.

To compare, Pearlson fired a round of the same caliber and brand into a water tank, leaving the bullet relatively unharmed. He was then able to compare it to the bullet removed from the victim, which was also well preserved.

He determined the make of the bullet found in the victim was in fact a 7.65 caliber Browning manufactured by Sellier & Bellot. Pearlson said the pistol recovered from the crime scene has a magazine that can hold eight rounds.

When cross examined by the defense, Pearlson noted that when he reassembled and fired the gun, it fired on shots one and three, but misfired on the second bullet. The spent cartridge had a light mark left from the fire pin, he said.

Pearlson also made note that the recoil spring was slightly bent. He worked the various parts of the gun to make sure it could be operated safely.

The next witness was Brittney Dunn of Wadena, a friend of Margaret's for about 15 years. Dunn was asked about an event that occured where she was called by Margaret.

It was night, when Dunn said she was called by a scared Margaret St. Marie in 2011. At the time, Margaret was pregnant with Antonio's son, Antonio Jr. and and had her daughter Emily along too.

"Antonio was going to kill her with a knife," Dunn said.

Dunn said she was told that Margaret was locked in the basement at one point but was calling to see if Dunn would come get her and her child.

Miller asked how Margaret appeared and Dunn recalled she was scared and upset. Dunn said Margaret then stayed with her for about a week before finding an apartment in Perham.

Eventually, the couple got back together and were married.

The defense asked Dunn in cross examination if anyone else was seen when she picked up Margaret that night. She said no.

Welte then asked her if she was aware of any other incidents between the couple other than that. She said she was unaware of any other such incident.

Welte confirmed with her that she did not ask to go to the police, so no report was made. Welte than stated that no one else knew what may or may not have happened that night. Dunn replied, yes.

Eric Jaeche, a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension special agent testified next. Jaeche entered the Jane Erckenbrack residence with a search warrant on Nov. 7, 2016 and confirmed that a bullet had been fired into a mattress once used by Jessica St. Marie, the defendant's sister. In addition to a spent casing and the bullet fragment under the bed, Jaeche stated he found three live rounds of ammunition, each the 7.65 caliber, S & B brand cartridge.

Jaeche checked the serial number on the gun found at the scene to find out who may have owned it, but the last record was of the gun being imported from Italy to Maryland. No owner could be found. He added that it was an older gun, so a limited paper trail is not unusual.

Jaeche then spoke about the incident in 2011 involving a witness heard Tuesday, Dawny Stevens. In that incident Antonio was arrested for domestic assault, after allegedly hitting his Stevens.

Jaeche read from a transcript stating that Antonio's testimony was that he hit her, but he did not attempt to hit her.

Other witnesses included Jeff Marshall, a deputy with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, who supervised the "stabilization room" where Antonio was cared for after the vehicle crash he was involved in. He secured two rounds of live ammo that fell out of Antonio's clothes when they were cut off of him.

Matthew Rucker, a crime scene investigator with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, testified next, stating that he found another live cartridge when he examined the clothes removed from Antonio. All rounds found were consistent with the 7.65 caliber S & B cartridge used to kill Margaret St. Marie. It was a match with the bullets found on Antonio the day of the shooting, a match to the bullets found in Antonio's coat in the St. Marie apartment and a match to the bullets recovered at Antonio's mother's house, where he allegedly test fired into his sister's mattress. In all, eight bullets were located. A case of cartridges found in Antonio's jacket, was missing eight cartridges.

Mark Rolloff a corrections agent for Wadena County was brought to the witness stand to give testimony about his visits with Antonio St. Marie as a probation agent.

Rolloff knew about the arrest of St. Marie on Nov. 2 after he allegedly assaulted his wife. He spoke with Antonio the following day regarding the conditions of his release. He noted that there was a no contact order with his wife.

Rolloff also said he met with Antonio on Nov. 7 when his mother came and posted bond for him. It was not a surprise, as his mom, Jane Erckenbrack said she planned to do so. She was also made aware of the conditions.

Miller asked what was talked about, to which Rolloff said they were forward planning.

"We discussed him getting help with his drinking," Rolloff said. "He made mention of getting treatment."

Rolloff said Antonio was out of character, more serious than usual.

In cross examination, Welte asked about what Antonio talked about concerning his family.

He voiced concerns about Margaret being able to pay bills, Rolloff confirmed. Rolloff said his concerns were very appropriate.

In talking with Margaret after the assault, Rolloff said she did not indicate she was concerned about her safety. She told him that she only wanted contact with Antonio to co-parent their children.

Welte asked if Antonio spoke out of anger, vengeance or in a threatening manner in the discussion. Rolloff confirmed, he did not.

Wadena police officer Norman Pettis, testified next about his response to a call on Nov. 2, 2016. Pettis responded to the St. Marie apartment on Bryant Ave because of a domestic call to dispatch in Wadena. The call from Margaret was that she had been pushed into a window. She was crying and shaking when Pettis arrived.

Upon arrival, Antonio was not there, but he appeared after Pettis had been there for some time. He took photos and asked what happened. Margaret apparently told Pettis that they were arguing about infidelity.

When Antonio arrived, Pettis said he was angry and wanted to talk to his wife. Pettis noticed alcohol on his breath. He had an order not to drink alcohol. Pettis arrested him at that point and a breathalyzer showed he had been drinking.

The defense asked if it was clear that Pettis was at the residence. Pettis said his police vehicle was parked in the driveway, easily visible. Welte noted that Antonio obviously knew he was walking into the home with an officer present. Pettis confirmed that. Welte asked if Antonio resisted arrest. Pettis said he did not.

Amy Ament, Wadena County patrol sergeant, testified about the gathering of phone records from Antonio's phone. She contacted the phone company and received records of phone calls, text messages and data communications. She provided a list of the calls, texts and data shared on Nov. 7, 2016. The data matched up with accounts from witnesses brought to the stand including phone calls to his mother and texts and phone calls to people responding to a Facebook post from Antonio.

When asked by the defense, Ament noted she was not aware of any relationships of the defendant and those in the call list.

Last up to the stand was Wadena Chief of Police Naomi Plautz. Plautz testified about how the elements of phone calls and witness interviews helped bring together a timeline of events and locations. She showed the court on the map all the major points of interest to the case, when Antonio was witnessed throughout the city the day of the shooting and how it lined up with phone calls made to and from Antonio that day.

The defense questioned one time element, which showed that Jane Erckenbrack, mother of the defendant, called 911 about two minutes before Marilee Longmuir, mother of the victim. Plautz provided an explanation that the cell phone call had trouble coming through to dispatch that day instead of landing in Wadena, it was likely redirected to another dispatch in another city, which is common if too many calls are coming in. So the land line actually went straight to Wadena dispatch and was answered first, even though the cell phone call was likely made first.

Wrapping up witnesses for the day, Judge Robert Raupp asked the counsel if they felt they could might wrap up closing arguments on Thursday. Both sides suggested that it was possible and both were ready to do so if needed.

Both sides also noted that they could be available on Saturday if jurors are sequestered and need to deliberate into the weekend. That could draw the trial to a conclusion Friday or Saturday.

Trial continues at 8:30 a.m. in the Wadena County Courthouse with additional witness testimonies from the prosecution and defense.