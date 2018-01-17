"Darcy was the first person I met in Wadena," Licari said. "She was one of a kind. She was friendly, loving, she helped raise my children. She was a very caring person."

Licari admired the strength the 37-year-old mother of five showed during her four-year battle with colon cancer — a battle that ended for Fink Tuesday at her home surrounded by family and friends.

"All the while she never closed the daycare, she was very focused on those kids," Licari said.

Darcy Michelle Brekke grew up in Eagle Bend and graduated from Eagle Valley High School in 1999. She was one of four sisters. Before opening her Wadena daycare she worked at two popular Wadena restaurants — the Nite Owl and the Uptown.

Another of Fink's friends, Amanda Schmidt, got to know her through hockey. Schmidt was a player on the high school team when Fink's oldest son, Thomas, entered the youth hockey program.

The loud style of dress Fink preferred always gave Schmidt a kick.

"I always thought of her as the 'cool' mom," Schmidt said.

Schmidt organized a benefit for Fink last fall and later traveled to Arizona where Fink was seeking treatment at a medical facility in Phoenix. The two friends returned to Minnesota together.

"Her smile was contagious," Schmidt said. "She was very loving. She never quit fighting. She was very strong. Most people were blinded to the severity of her illness by her strength."

Schmidt also admired the love and strength Darcy's husband, B.J., showed during her illness.

"Her husband was the true definition of the marriage vow 'in sickness and in health.' He was very strong for her," Schmidt said.

Fink's sister, Rhonda Leagjeld, remembers her sister as a fun-loving person who would go on camping and fishing trips with her family.

"Darcy was one of those people that what you see is what you get," Rhonda said. "She was tough, physically and mentally. She will be greatly missed."