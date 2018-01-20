Living history - Jan. 18 edition

The original moving date for third and fourth grade classes, art, music and the main office to the newly constructed school wing had been set for last weekend. Due to construction delays, it is being rescheduled for Jan. 30. That will also set back the public open house to Sunday, Feb. 21.

Unfortunately, some contractors have not worked steadily on the job. When one job is not complete it throws the schedule off for other contractors, Dick Ruble, construction manager, said. Sheetrocking, for example, was delayed, which set a lot of finishing work behind.

Finishing work, mainly on the floors and ceilings, is all that is left, Ruble said.

The delay does not create any scheduling problems, he added. Teachers, kindergarten through twelfth grade, will help make the move on Jan. 30.

Another new item, the flashing warning sign in front of the school, should be up sometime next week, according to Rick Schwartz at Wadena Light and Water.

The district, with the help of the Lions and possibly other charitable organizations, bought the sign for around $5,600. Early estimates had been $5,200, but the concrete pads for the poles increased costs.

The sign consists of a crosswalk sign with flashing lights suspended on a cable between two steel posts. The parts are all in and the poles just need to be painted.

Wadena Light and Water is donating the labor to install the sign.

50 years ago

Excerpts from the Jan. 18, 1968 Pioneer Journal

• Wadena chosen site of new long distance center

Wadena has been chosen as the site of a new long distance communications center to bring Direct Distance Dialing (DDD) to this community as well as other northwestern Minnesota cities next summer.

L.G. Lundeen, Northwestern Bell Telephone Company manager, said the program, one of the largest ever undertaken in Minnesota, will cost about $7 million and will enable telephone users to dial many of their own long distance calls directly to millions of telephones throughout the US and Canada.

In addition to Wadena, other Bell-served northwestern Minnesota communities which will receive the new long distance service during 1968 include Henning, Staples, Bemidji, Battle Lake, Brainerd, Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Itasca Park, Nisswa and Park Rapids.

Direct Distance Dialing also will be made available to many communities served by other telephone companies in this area.

Lundeen said that the principle reasons for selecting Wadena were its central location in the area to be served and its present importance as a long distance center.

Special equipment will be installed here that will automatically record billing details of each DDD call made from any of the Bell and other telephone company exchanges.

The overall project will include additions to three Northwestern Bell Telephone Company buildings to provide space for special long distance switching equipment required for the new service, installation of the facilities which will permit telephone customers in each community to dial many of their long distance calls directly, installation of special equipment that will automatically identify the calling number of one and two-party customers on direct dialed calls and construction of a radio transmission system between Wadena and Detroit Lakes.

Western Electric Company will construct the radio relay facilities and install the special dial switching equipment. Northwestern Bell personnel will place buried cable facilities.

Lundeen said that Northwestern Bell was undertaking the multimillion dollar long distance improvement project because of its faith in the economic future of northwestern Minnesota.

75 years ago

Excerpts from the Jan. 21, 1943 Pioneer Journal

• Minnesota purchases $203,869,100 worth of the Victory Fund bonds

Minnesota contributed well in the December Victory Fund drive, according to tabulations just released by the Ninth Federal Reserve District. Final tabulations of results in the United States Treasury Department's great 12 billion, 926 million dollar December Victory Fund drive, show that Minnesota bought $203,869,100 worth of all issues.

The Northwest contributed a total of $294,679,900 to the total and according to John Peyton, chairman of the Ninth District Victory Fund committee, that represents about two percent of the total, which he said is about in line with long established findings as to the share that this area normally produces in such campaigns. Peyton expressed confidence that future drives will produce even better results.

The next campaign to sell government securities to finance the war is tentatively set for April. Peyton urges that citizens at that time will make even greater efforts to place their idle funds and earnings in government securities, over and above what they are already investing regularly in Series E War Savings Bonds.