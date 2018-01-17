Among testimonies, jurors heard from witnesses that Antonio St. Marie was in and out of 16 different placements in the foster care system before being adopted and brought to Wadena as a child. His past included being abused as a child. As a young adult he was arrested for domestic abuse. He was married and fathering three children. He enjoyed his job at Timber Roots and a side job as a DJ. But on Nov. 7, 2016, after being bailed from jail, witnesses say he confronted his wife about what he believed to be an affair and held her and her brother at gunpoint in front of his 3-year-old son, while drinking alcohol. Then on Tuesday, St. Marie admitted to killing his wife.

St. Marie's defense team went to work trying to deny the charge that the killing was premeditated murder.

Opening arguments

Opening arguments were first heard from the State, represented by Assistant Attorney General David Miller and Wadena County Attorney Kyra Ladd. Miller outlined how witnesses would give testimony describing how Antonio held James Flath Jr. and Margaret St. Marie at gunpoint off and on over a two-hour period. He indicated that evidence would show that Antonio sought to get a handgun and had ammunition on him which matched the ammo used to kill Margaret. He said the testimonies would show that Antonio intended to harm Margaret and that he had a history in domestic abuse.

The defense had an opportunity to give their opening argument next, which was done by defense attorney Malcolm Whynott. Attorney Nathaniel Welte is also assisting for the defense.

Whynott wasted no time saying that Antonio St. Marie did, in fact kill his wife, but he did not say he murdered her.

"This case is not about who killed Margaret St. Marie ... " Whynott said. "We know that—Antonio St. Marie killed her."

St. Marie comes into the trial with a not guilty plea to all nine counts against him including murder, kidnapping and possessing a pistol he was prohibited to have. St. Marie later went on record making the same statement, that he had killed his wife, without jurors present.

Whynott went on to say that the real question is not who did it, but why so many counts against Antonio St. Marie. He expressed that the reason was because the state did not know what really happened.

"The evidence will show that Margaret St. Marie had an affair," Whynott said. "The evidence will show that he (Antonio) wrote a suicide note to his wife."

Whynott also said that the evidence will show that the actual killing of Margaret St. Marie was not premeditated.

Witness testimonies

The prosecution then began calling witnesses starting with Wadena police officer Aaron White.

White has been a police officer for 13 years.

White described his involvement as he was the first officer on scene when a 911 call came in about a domestic involving a gun at 310 Bryant Ave. SW.

Upon activating his lights, he also activated his dash camera on his vehicle. Those in the courtroom watched the event unfold.

As White pulled up to the residence, he watched St. Marie running to his van. St. Marie was not visible in the camera footage. Shortly after he pulled behind him, St. Marie accelerated and made his way past the school, down Hwy 29 reaching speeds of 80 mph with White close behind. After the two cars passed several vehicles, several miles out of town, St. Marie coasted across the road into oncoming traffic and ran head-on into a flatbed truck that was pulling off the road.

Miller asked White if he believed St. Marie would survive the crash at that point.

"I did not believe anyone could have survived it," White said.

But upon checking on the drivers, White found the driver of the truck was able to get out and walk around. St. Marie was breathing but trapped in the wreckage. Emergency personnel soon arrived and assisted in getting St. Marie out. He was transported by helicopter from the scene to get medical attention.

The defense had no questions for White.

The next witness was Sgt. Brandon Pearson of the Wadena Police Department. Pearson handled much of the investigation of the shooting.

Pearson described he was also part of the pursuit of St. Marie upon hearing the radio communication from White. Pearson was about a half mile behind the scene of the crash but could see the dust thrown into the air when the vehicles collided. At the scene he stepped in to support St. Marie's neck in case he had a spinal injury. St. Marie was moving around at that point but still unable to get out of the vehicle.

After emergency personnel arrived, within about a half hour, Pearson went to the scene of the original call on Bryant Ave. He took the stairs to apartment No. 2, and upon walking into the living room, he found Margaret St. Marie dead from an apparent gunshot wound. He then notified officer White that Antonio St. Marie should have law enforcement supervising him as he was suspected of killing his wife. Robbinsdale police officers were dispatched to supervise him at the hospital at that point, Pearson said.

Outside of the apartment Pearson noticed a cell phone on the sidewalk. Later investigating showed that the phone belonged to Margaret St. Marie. Upon calling Margaret St. Marie's number, the phone rang, indicating it belonged to her.

Miller brought forth evidence including images of the deceased victim. Pearson said the images were what he saw and indeed were of Margaret St. Marie. Upon publishing the images to TVs around the room, jurors and the public were able to see the scene that Pearson saw when he walked in. Family members in the audience gasped and began sobbing at the image showing Margaret slumped over on the couch—her face and neck covered in blood. The defendant could also be seen crying.

Pearson continued describing evidence from the scene including Antonio's St. Marie's phone and organizer left at the apartment. In his wallet were $440 in cash, bank cards, credentials and a check from his mother.

Miller asked Pearson about further work he did in the case. Pearson described getting camera footage from Walmart, Family Dollar and Central Minnesota Credit Union to confirm testimony of witnesses and to work out a timeline of events the morning of Nov. 7, 2016.

The surveillance showed Antonio St. Marie using an ATM. Pearson dug deeper to find out that St. Marie withdrew a total of $500 that morning.

Pearson identified a jacket found at the St. Marie apartment that he said was worn by Antonio St. Marie the morning of the shooting, shown in the footage. In the jacket was a box of .32 caliber bullets. Out of a box meant to hold 50 bullets, 42 bullets remained.

Pearson obtained further evidence in January from the home of defendant's mother Jane Erckenbrack including some papers belonging to Antonio St. Marie. On those papers Pearson said was what appear to be a suicide note where he said goodbye to his family and friends.

Next to the witness stand was Eric Platzer. Platzer said he knew Antonio St. Marie from the area. On Nov. 7, 2016, he was deer hunting and received a Facebook notification from Antonio, stating "Anyone looking to make a quick $500?"

Platzer commented that Antonio should call him. Platzer said Antonio was looking for a handgun. While Platzer had some, he was not interested in selling. He suggested to St. Marie that he could get a gun for cheaper than $500 at a store. He even sent him a handgun suggestion. At that time he understood that St. Marie "wanted it for his wife."

The Facebook message was exhibited for evidence. Platzer said he told police about the conversation the night of the shooting after hearing that St. Marie was involved in an incident.

Next to the witness stand was Andrew Knutson, who knew Antonio and was a friend to his sister. Knutson also inquired about the posting about making $500, stating that he needed the money. The two messaged each other, texted each other by phone and eventually called each other. Knutson said Antonio was "looking for some heat."

Knutson had no guns but because the two knew each other and had not talked in a while, they continued their conversation, he said. Antonio walked to Knutson's home and they then drove to Family Dollar for cigarettes and orange juice. At that point, Antonio went to withdraw money from an ATM. The two went back to Knutson's home and then Knutson walked Antonio back to his home.

Miller asked Knutson if Antonio seemed to be acting out of the ordinary. Knutson said he was his usual smiling self.

Miller then called Marilee Longmuir to the witness stand. Longmuir is the mother of Margaret St. Marie and James Flath Jr.

Longmuir recalled Nov. 7, 2016 well. She had made plans to go shopping with her daughter Margaret in the morning. They shopped while the three children were in school. The youngest only attended school in the morning and needed to be picked up by noon. She last saw her daughter at about 11:45 a.m. when she left to pick up Malik.

She learned that her son James Flath Jr. was coming from Frazee to visit his sister. Longmuir took a call from her son at about 2:30 p.m. He told her that Antonio had a gun and was with Margaret and she needed to call police.

She called police and picked up the child from Flath, then picked up the other two children from the Wadena Elementary School. Longmuir then went to the apartment, which had officers on scene. She could not go in, but after about a half hour, she said officers told her Margaret was dead.

Longmuir said that Margaret had told her before her death that she could not continue the marriage.

Wadena County Sgt. Bryan Savaljo was next to the witness stand. He said he took the initial call for officers to be dispatched to the St. Marie apartment. The recording of the call was shared for jurors to hear. In it, Jane Erckenbrack can be heard making a frantic call to police asking for officers to go to the apartment from a landline; she is also trying to keep her son talking on her cell phone. But it becomes apparent that Antonio is no longer on the line. Within just a couple minutes of the initial phone call, radio communication indicated that Antonio was pursued and involved in the crash outside of town, all while Erckenbrack is still on the line.

Savaljo later went to the St. Marie apartment and also noticed the phone on the sidewalk belonging to Margaret.

The defense had no questions for Savaljo.

Shane Motschenbacher appeared next as a witness. He was involved in a DJ business that Antonio occasionally helped with. Motschenbacher was brought in to share that he witnessed Antonio walking with Andrew Knutson the morning of Nov. 7, 2016, which corroborates with what Knutson said, including a wave shared between the two parties as they passed on the roadway.

Miller asked Motschenbacher if Antonio seemed different. Motschenbacher said he seemed to be his usual self, smiling.

The next two witnesses were Dawny Stevens and Dawn Parker. Stevens is Parker's niece. The two were brought in separately to describe an incident in 2011 when Stevens and Antonio were in a relationship. They both described a night where drinking was involved and Antonio was eventually arrested after they say he held them both down and assaulted them. Stevens said Antonio held a knife to her throat. Evidence of photos were used to show marks that Stevens and Parker received apparently from Antonio assaulting them.

Defense attorney Nathaniel Welte questioned Parker, indicating that she did not see the knife that Stevens said was used to cut her.

Steven's also told Welte that she continued the relationship with Antonio for a couple months after the arrest.

Jane Erckenbrack, mother of the defendant, was next to appear on the witness stand. Antonio was one of four children that she and her husband adopted. Erckenbrack said, it was not her normal course of action, but she chose to bail out her son from jail Nov. 7, 2016. They drove to her home after leaving the jail. Erckenbrack remembers her son was serious and intense.

"He said, 'I think I have to divorce her, mom—how do I do that?'" Erckenbrack said.

"We talked about him making an appointment for outpatient services," Erckenbrack said.

She observed her son on his computer and phone at home, and then she chose to do some grocery shopping at Walmart. On her way back she got a text from Antonio that he was walking around the neighborhood.

The next conversation was at 2:27 p.m.

"He said, 'Mom, I just called to tell you I love you,'" Erckenbrack remembered. She said that the statement was not comforting to her, she knew something was wrong.

"I'm here and it's not good," Erckenbrack remembered her son saying next. "He said 'I can't do this anymore.'"

She knew Antonio was about to do something bad, and she tried to stop him, tried to talk him out of whatever it was.

At about 4:30 p.m. Erckenbrack went in to talk with Wadena Police Chief Naomi Plautz and Wadena County Sheriff Mike Carr. After some time of questioning, they told her what they knew of the events of the day involving Antonio.

On the witness stand Erckenbrack was then questioned by Miller about the court papers she found on her table at home. On the papers was what she described as a suicide note written by Antonio. She said it was Antonio's handwriting, and he was saying farewell.

In cross examination, Welte wanted Erckenbrack to look back and talk about Antonio as a boy. She described the difficulties he faced bouncing from place to place. They chose to move to Wadena for a quieter lifestyle. She described her husband, Glen St. Marie, as the family rock, he was the symbol of safety. When Glen died and Antonio's sister, Jessica, was murdered in the Twin Cities, Antonio was distraught. At times he was on suicide watch.

"He was overwhelmed," Erckenbrack said.

Miller asked why Erckenbrack bailed out her son. She said Margaret wanted him to see their father and Antonio wanted to get treatment. She assumed alcohol treatment, because he had gone through that before.

The final witness Tuesday was Margaret's brother, James Flath Jr.

Flath came to Wadena that day to bring his upset sister breakfast, caramel rolls.

"I wanted to cheer her up," Flath said.

He was aware that Antonio had been arrested, but did not know that he would find Antonio in the apartment arguing with Margaret on the morning of Nov. 7, 2016.

Miller and Welte asked Flath about the specifics of what was talked about and when things happened. Flath noted that he was in shock at the situation and at times struggled to remember what happened. He repeatedly was confused about questions and often asked the counsel to repeat questions. Welte continued to ask if Flath could recall the testimonies he shared over the last year. Flath struggled to remember what he said. Welte asked him to try to recollect the events again.

What he remembered was that he was Antonio told him to sit down and noticed Antonio had a gun that he had never seen before. Flath did not want to sit down because he wanted to know what was going on.

At some point Antonio caught him up with what was happening, saying the couple was arguing about affairs the two had. Antonio wanted to go to Perham to find a man that he believed Margaret had an affair with.

Flath said he tried to get Antonio to take him to Perham. He didn't want to go, but he wanted to get his sister out of the situation.

At one point, Antonio told Flath he tried out the handgun by shooting a round into his sister's mattress, Flath said. Evidence presented by police officers indicated that a bullet matching the ones on St. Marie was indeed shot into the mattress at the Erckenbrack home.

Flath said Antonio told him that he was sick of starting his life over. He stated "he would not be the only one losing out."

Flath said at one point, while he and St. Marie were smoking, he motioned Margaret to try to get out of the apartment with her youngest son, but she wouldn't go.

Finally, after Antonio made several calls trying to get a babysitter to watch their son, Flath said that it appeared Antonio had given up. And it was almost time to pick up the other two children from school.

"He said 'you know what, I'm tired of waiting,'" Flath said.

Antonio told Flath to take the boy and go.

"I looked at my sister and I told her 'I don't know what to do," Flath said crying at the witness stand.

"Margaret said, 'Then you need to take (her son) out of here and you need to go,'" Flath continued.

Flath hugged his sister for the last time, telling her he loved her.

"I picked up (the child) and I ran," Flath said overwhelmed in tears.

As he ran down the stairs he heard his sister scream, "No Tony don't!" Flath said.

While he was concerned about his sister, he said he never imagined Antonio was going to escalate to killing Margaret.