State Bonding Committee drops in for a look at Highway 10

The committee, which was headed by State Senator David Senjem of Rochester, heard from MnDOT District 3 Highway Engineer Jim Hallgren, Bolton and Menk Engineer Phil Martin representing the city of Wadena, Wadena Mayor George Deiss, Wadena County Commissioner Bill Stearns, District 9 State Senator Paul Gazelka and District 9 State Representative John Poston.

Hallgren and Martin described the present $8.8 million four-lane project over a six-block area of Highway 10 in the center of Wadena. The project is due to begin this year and be completed in 2019. Highway 10, which runs from Moorhead to the Twin Cities is a four-lane state highway for all but a 6-mile stretch on either side of Wadena. If the MnDOT project presently planned stands, Highway 10 will go from a four-lane, to a two-lane, to a four-lane, to a two-lane to a four-lane.

They also addressed the challenges and costs of finishing the present two-lane stretch of Highway 10 as a four-lane.

"Wouldn't it just make infinitely more sense to do the whole project rather than just a part of it?" Poston asked.

"I can't disagree with you, we have a budget we have to live with and we definitely have the pavement needs that really need to get done," Hallgren said.

Complicating the project will be dealing with contaminated groundwater under Highway 10 which MnDOT has found with test drilling.

Having heard estimated costs of doing the final stretch of Highway 10 Senjem asked Poston for definite figures on the cost of the project before the committee moved on to other matters.