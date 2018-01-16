St. Marie murder trial: Husband admits to killing his wife

St. Marie comes into the trial with a not guilty plea to all nine counts against him. Jurors heard from Whynott that in fact, Antonio St. Marie killed his wife, Margaret St. Marie. St. Marie later went on record making the same statement, that he had killed his wife.

Whynott went on to say that the real question is not who did it, but why so many counts against Antonio St. Marie. He expressed that the reason was because the state did not know what really happened.

"The evidence will show that Margaret St. Marie had an affair," Whynott said. "The evidence will show that he (Antonio) wrote a suicide note to his wife."

Whynott also said that the evidence will show that the actual killing of Margaret St. Marie was not premeditated.

The State, represented by Assistant Attorney General David Miller, gave an opening statement outlining the chain of events leading up to the shooting and the events that followed including Antonio leaving the scene, fleeing from police and crashing into another vehicle outside of Wadena.

Miller then had the opportunity to present evidence supporting the charges against St. Marie. As of Tuesday at noon he brought forth the following witnesses: Wadena police officer Aaron White who was involved in the pursuit of Antonio St. Marie; Sgt. Brandon Pearson of the Wadena Police Department, who was first to discover the deceased Margaret St. Marie; Eric Platzer, who enquired about a Facebook post from Antonio asking if someone would like to make a quick $500; Marilee Longmuir, the mother of Margaret, who received a call that Antonio had a gun and was holding Margaret at gunpoint; Sgt. Bryan Savaloja of the Wadena County Sheriff's Office, who took the initial 911 call regarding St. Marie; Andrew Knutson, who was one of the last people with Antonio before the alleged incident; Shane Motschenbacher, a former co-worker who saw a post from St. Marie on Facebook.

He shared with witnesses and the jury transcriptions from the 911 call and the call was played over speakers, the actual chase, recorded by a Wadena Police vehicle, was also played, which brought gasps from several in the audience upon watching the scene unfold.

Images of bullets, a gun, the deceased Margaret St. Marie, cell phones and communications between the defendant and other witnesses were also brought forth for review.

Upon questioning the witnesses in front of the jurors, the defense had the opportunity to cross examine, but only questioned a couple of the witnesses, asking further questions about the relationship with St. Marie and their recollections of the date the shooting occured.

The State had a witness list of about two dozen people that they may question.

About 15 people from the public sat to watch the trial, mostly family members of the couple.

Family members wiped tears often as images of Margaret were shown in the four large TVs in the courtroom. The defendant could also be seen crying and wiping tears.

Jury process wrapped up Friday

After intensive interviews were completed Friday afternoon, 55 potential jurors from Wadena County and one ineligible one from Otter Tail County had been reviewed to serve. Among those serving are three men and 11 women from all corners of the county. Some come from jobs at schools, clinics or driving the road and some are retired. One gets only 2-3 hours of sleep a night between two jobs. Another has no TV. One is an acquaintance of the defendants mother. Thirteen are white and one is Asian. One is pregnant.

All jurors expressed the ability to remain fair, look at the evidence alone and work as a group to come up with a verdict in the case.

Antonio E. St. Marie is being defended by attorneys Malcolm Whynott and Nathaniel Welte. The State is represented by Assistant Attorney General David Miller and Wadena County Attorney Kyra Ladd.

Allegations

The indictment against Antonio E. St. Marie, 27, of Wadena, alleges that on Nov. 7, 2016, St. Marie caused the death of his estranged wife, Margaret St. Marie. He is also accused of kidnapping his wife's brother, James Flath Jr., on the same date and location, and possessing a pistol he was prohibited from having.

St. Marie is charged with nine felony counts. Those include: three counts of first-degree murder with intent, while committing a felony, one count of first-degree murder while committing domestic abuse - with a past pattern of domestic abuse, and one count of first degree murder, premeditated, as well as; two counts of second-degree murder, with intent, not premeditated and while under restraining order for protection; one count of kidnapping and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty to all of those charges.

St. Marie allegedly shot his estranged wife in her home on Bryant Ave. SE in Wadena, after holding her at gunpoint, according to the complaint filed with Wadena County Court. It stated that Margaret St. Marie's brother, James Flath, Jr., and a young child were also held at gunpoint.

While police pursued the suspect in a high-speed chase, another officer found Margaret St. Marie dead in the home from a gunshot wound, according to the complaint. Antonio St. Marie was later involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle during the pursuit and was held in an out-of-county medical facility due to his injuries before being transferred to the Crow Wing County Jail. Prior to the Nov. 7 events, court records show he was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault the week before and booked into the Wadena County Jail. He was released on bail the morning of Nov. 7 with several conditions, including no contact with the victim and no use or possession of firearms. That morning, Antonio St. Marie posted several comments on Facebook, including one that read "feeling ----ing betrayed beyond belief" along with 33 angry face emojis. A later Facebook post asked "who wants to make a quick $500."