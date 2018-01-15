After intensive interviews were completed Friday afternoon, 55 potential jurors from Wadena County and one ineligible one from Otter Tail County had been reviewed to serve in the past week.

Among those serving are three men and 11 women from all corners of the county. Some come from jobs at schools, clinics or driving and some are retired. One gets only 2-3 hours of sleep a night between two jobs. Another has no TV. One is an acquaintance of the defendants mother. Some are retired. One is Asian. One is pregnant.

It's a diverse group, but all expressed the ability to remain fair, look at the evidence alone and work as a group to come up with a verdict in the case of the State of Minnesota vs. Antonio E. St. Marie.

Allegations

The indictment against Antonio E. St. Marie, 27, of Wadena, alleges that on Nov. 7, 2016, St. Marie caused the death of his estranged wife, Margaret St. Marie. He is also accused of kidnapping his wife's brother, James Flath Jr., on the same date and location, and possessing a pistol he was prohibited from having.

St. Marie is charged with nine felony counts. Those include: three counts of first-degree murder with intent, while committing a felony, one count of first-degree murder while committing domestic abuse - with a past pattern of domestic abuse, and one count of first degree murder, premeditated, as well as; two counts of second-degree murder, with intent, not premeditated and while under restraining order for protection; one count of kidnapping and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty to all of those charges.

St. Marie allegedly shot his estranged wife in her home on Bryant Ave. SE in Wadena, after holding her at gunpoint, according to the complaint filed with Wadena County Court. It stated that Margaret St. Marie's brother, James Flath, Jr., and a young child were also held at gunpoint.

While police pursued the suspect in a high-speed chase, another officer found Margaret St. Marie dead in the home from a gunshot wound, according to the complaint. Antonio St. Marie was later involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle during the pursuit and was held in an out-of-county medical facility due to his injuries before being transferred to the Crow Wing County Jail. Prior to the Nov. 7 events, court records show he was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault the week before and booked into the Wadena County Jail. He was released on bail the morning of Nov. 7 with several conditions, including no contact with the victim and no use or possession of firearms. That morning, Antonio St. Marie posted several comments on Facebook, including one that read "feeling ----ing betrayed beyond belief" along with 33 angry face emojis. A later Facebook post asked "who wants to make a quick $500."

Potential jurors included residents from Wadena County. They were first asked questions from the defense, including attorneys Malcolm Whynott and Nathaniel Welte, who are defending Antonio St. Marie. Some of the questions revolved around the residents' ability to make a fair decision, work together and to see if they let assumptions cloud their judgement. They also asked the residents if they had prior experiences in domestic abuse, substance abuse and conflict resolution to determine if they could remain impartial as a juror. It also brought up the fact that St. Marie is an African American male and his wife was a caucasian woman. The question was posed to see if jurors had any negative feeling about interracial relationships.

The residents were then questioned by the state, represented by Minnesota assistant attorney general David Miller, and Wadena County attorney Kyra Ladd. They asked residents about their history in the area, professions and ability to remain impartial in the process.

All jurors selected were instructed not to share anything about the case with anyone, not to investigate the case and not to talk with anyone involved in the case.

The second phase of the trial begins Tuesday at about 8:30 a.m. with the jurors getting their first look at the evidentiary side of the case. The Wadena County Courthouse was closed Monday due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.