The 1954 graduate of Wadena High School managed a warehouse in the Twin Cities for his father until the business moved back to Wadena in the late 1960s. From 1957 to 2008 when he retired, Gary Davis had a big hand in building the Russ Davis Wholesale operation into a firm that employed hundreds of people and operated in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and the Dakotas from five different distribution warehouses.

The Russ Davis operation in Wadena presently employs 120 people according to Company President Adam Gamble.

The foundation of the business Gary Davis grew was founded on respect and loyalty.

"Gary Davis believed in paying his people, he believed in health insurance for everyone. Anyone who drove a truck or moved an apple had the same health insurance he did and he believed that firmly," said Sam Phillips, one of his lifelong friends. "He expected a lot out of them and they came through."

Phillips treasured his friendship with Davis for many reasons, not the least of which was the fact his father, Chuck Phillips, was a bosom pal of Russ Davis.

"Gary's father and my father both had businesses in Wadena and they were excellent friends," Phillips said. "It was a funny thing that their two sons were friends for more than 50 years."

Harry Harrison, the owner of Mason Brothers Wholesale, sold the land to Russ and Gary Davis where they built their Wadena warehouse.

"Gary and I were pretty close friends," Harrison said. "He was an usher in my wedding in 1958."

The two men played football, basketball and softball together and were fellow members of the Noon Lunch Bunch (NLB).

"He certainly had a good sense of humor," Harrison recalled. "It was more than just Gary and I in the NLB. We all enjoyed giving each other a hard time."

As the years went by Harrison saw less of Davis due to the changing circumstances of their lives.

"I have one regret and that is that I wanted to get together with Gary and talk over old times," Harrison said.

That chat never took place. The 81-year-old Davis lost a five-year battle with pancreatic cancer on Jan. 3 at his home on Otter Tail Lake.