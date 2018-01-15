Faren Elizabeth is first baby of the year at TCHC

The first baby of 2018 at Tri‐County Health Care is baby girl Faren Elizabeth Lucas. Faren was born on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at 6:18 p.m. to Krysten and Will Lucas of Wadena. Faren weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 21 inches long at birth. Her proud grandparents are Mike and Tammy Snyder and Wendy and Al Larson. She is Krysten and Will’s first child.Achieving the New Year’s baby designation as late as Jan. 9 is quite a feat. With several of Tri-County’s anticipated January babies arriving in December, the timing proved just right for Will and Krysten.“We joked about [having the New Year’s baby] all the time because we were worried for the first baby that she would go over her due date. We had a scheduled induction date of the 15th,” Will said. “What was surprising is there was another woman in labor who got here before us. Then there’s the fact that it’s the 9th and no babies were born yet. We honestly didn’t think that it would happen.”Baby Faren was delivered by Bobbi Adams, M.D. Throughout her entire pregnancy, Krysten received prenatal care at Tri-County, and she and Will were given the time they needed to have all their questions answered. “They go above and beyond and made us feel comfortable. There was no question about care,” Will said of their experience at Tri-County. “This scares the crap out of me, my first child. I didn’t know what to expect, but not once was I like, ‘What do I do?’”Krysten and Will are looking forward to jumping right in to the world of parenthood. “You just can’t help but think what her life is going to be like,” Krysten said. “To see what kind of person she’s going to turn out to be and what her interests will be, we’re excited to experience it all.”