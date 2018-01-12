Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Fargo man found after spending night freezing in deer stand

    By Forum News Service Today at 12:58 p.m.
    Stock Image / Flickr

    DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A 54-year-old Fargo man was rescued from a deer stand just outside of Detroit Lakes Thursday morning, Jan. 11, after spending what had to have been a long, harrowing night there.

    According to the Becker County Sheriff’s Department, the man had been trying to hitchhike, but was unable to catch a ride when the blizzard rolled in Wednesday night, forcing him to find shelter in a nearby deer stand.

    The chilled traveler, Michael James Tye, was able to call 9-1-1 from a cell phone around 9:30 a.m. and reported he was in need of assistance because his feet were frozen.

    Sheriff Todd Glander says Tye was not dressed for the weather when he was found. The blizzard that had swept through the area Wednesday night brought with it actual temperatures of about 18 below zero with wind gusts reaching up to 30 miles per hour and an average snowfall of about 3 inches.

    Tye was taken to St. Mary’s-Essentia hospital, where it was reported he was in “good condition.”

    Explore related topics:NewsDetroit LakesMinnesotaFargoMichael Tye
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness