Fargo man found after spending night freezing in deer stand

According to the Becker County Sheriff’s Department, the man had been trying to hitchhike, but was unable to catch a ride when the blizzard rolled in Wednesday night, forcing him to find shelter in a nearby deer stand.

The chilled traveler, Michael James Tye, was able to call 9-1-1 from a cell phone around 9:30 a.m. and reported he was in need of assistance because his feet were frozen.

Sheriff Todd Glander says Tye was not dressed for the weather when he was found. The blizzard that had swept through the area Wednesday night brought with it actual temperatures of about 18 below zero with wind gusts reaching up to 30 miles per hour and an average snowfall of about 3 inches.

Tye was taken to St. Mary’s-Essentia hospital, where it was reported he was in “good condition.”