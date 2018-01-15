Living History - Jan. 11 edition

It's official. The Wadena County Humane Society has a home. But hold your leashes. The building is not ready to house animals yet. There's still work - and money - needed to prepare for any abandoned furry creatures.

The new home is the former Sparrow's Nest, owned by Schumakers, who run Sebeka's Garden and Gift Store.

The purchase of the building was made possible because of the willingness and generosity of Schumakers to sell the building on a contract for deed, according to Carolyn Hartman, chairperson of the society's building committee.

Fundraisers including photos with Santa, a chili feed and selling kittens for donations helped make the purchase possible.

And the building seems to be a good fit - it's basically a garage and has a large fenced-in area to boot. But there are some real needs - like sewer and water. The facility will need to be remodeled to handle animal excrement, by flushing it into the sewer system. Plans are being created now with anticipated costs around $10,000, Hartman said.

Because of the additional cost to dig in the winter, the outdoor work will not be started until spring. That would set back the actual date the building can accept animals to June at the earliest, she said.

50 years ago

Excerpts from the Jan. 11, 1968 Pioneer Journal

• Fire destroys Peterson barn, silo, cattle near Hewitt

Fire completely destroyed the barn on the Arlo Peterson farm on Highway 210, two miles west of Hewitt Thursday around noon while members of the Hewitt and Bertha volunteer fire department fought the blaze in 25-degree below weather.

The cause of the fire was not known but the Petersons believed defective wiring in the area of the hayloft started the blaze. The barn, aq 72 by 34 foot structure, a new lean to 24 by 55 feet, a silo nearly full of silage, bales of straw and hay, a tractor and spreaders, plus livestock were lost in the fire.

Some cattle were rescued before the building toppled, however. The silo remained upright but was considered a total loss as silage was still burning Monday afternoon.

The number of livestock destroyed included 17 head of cows, heifers and calves, 10 cows and gilts, 25 small pigs, plus 1,500 bales of hay, 950 bales of straw and 60 tons of corn silage.

Milking equipment and dairy supplies also were destroyed by the blaze.

Peterson's livestock is being house in the Art Piepkorn and Lyle Sliter barns.

70 years ago

Excerpts from the Jan. 8, 1948 Pioneer Journal

• Stork sets fast pace at Wadena's hospital

Births at Wesley hospital in Wadena last Saturday reached assembly line proportions, setting a record at the local hospital and what might be a record for any small hospital.

The stork set a pace that had the staff on the run - bringing five babies in the space of three hours and 19 minutes. The stork made his appearance at 9:54 a.m., bringing a daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Becker of New York Mills.

The girl was followed by four boys to Mr. and Mrs. Reuben Rautio of Sebeka, Mr. and Mrs. Gaylord Matson of New York Mills, Mr. and Mrs. Ervin Nordlund of New York Mills and, at 1:13 p.m., to Mr. and Mrs. John Graham of Wadena.

• Here's and egg story to end all egg stories

Here's an egg story to end all stories about eggs of unusual sizes and dimensions.

The heroine of this tale is a White Leghorn hen on the farm of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Ohrmundt, just west of Wadena on Highway 29.

For eight consecutive days, the hen laid a double-yolk egg and neither gave up the ghost nor cackled unduly over the accomplishment. The hen has reverted back to normal size eggs and, according to Mrs. Ohrmundt, is still going strong.

For the non-believers, five of those huge eggs are on display in the window of the Pioneer Journal - but you'll have to hurry of you want to see them, as Mrs. Ohrmundt says the members of the staff can eat 'em for breakfast.