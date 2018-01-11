WDC cheerleaders travel to London

WDC senior Taggart and junior Gedde were two of more than 650 high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the United States invited to cheer in the parade. The individuals invited to perform in the New Year's parade qualified for the trip after being nominated as an All-American at a summer cheer or dance camp. In addition to cheering in the parade, Taggart and Gedde toured some of London's historic sites during their seven-day stay.

Gedde, who was accompanied by her dad, Dan, enjoyed seeing Big Ben, the House of Parliament, and the Crown Jewels which under the watchful eye of an armed guard in the Jewel House at the Tower of London.

Gedde said a highlight for her was the parade performance and the people along the parade route. Many watched from their windows, while the majority lined the parade route, waving enthusiastically at the cheerleaders, Gedde said.

"We were told people drove as far as three hours to come to London to watch the parade. Everyone was so excited to see us. They would constantly be waving at us. It was so cool! The parade was so much more than I imagined. On my gosh, I loved everything about it!"

Gedde said the English food took a little getting used. "They put fish in everything. And slugs. I would find slugs in my salad. So gross!"

Taggart and her mom, Julie, enjoyed Oxford Street, Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London and lots of shopping at Covent Garden. "The Covent Garden has all these upscale shops and restaurants and the buildings are really beautiful," said Taggart.

Taggart also enjoyed performing at the parade and soaking up the energy from the parade spectators. "Everyone was excited to see us cheer. Lots of little kids, who waved and smiled at us. Just incredible," said Taggart.

WDC Cheer Coach Holly Becker is obviously quite proud of Taggart and Gedde, who've been on the varsity cheer squad since ninth grade. "These two girls are so talented and deserved the once-in-a-lifetime experience of performing in the London New Year's Day Parade as All-American Cheerleaders," said Becker.

WDC's cheerleading program is second to none. Since they've started stunting five years ago, they've had many opportunities to travel and perform. Three years ago, the entire football cheer squad performed at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla. Last year, four cheerleaders (Sydney Emerson, Nicole Iken, Ashley Lehmkuhl and Kloe Pettit-Sperling) traveled to London as All-Americans, and this year, Taggart and Gedde performed in London.

"It is incredible!" said Becker, adding, "I cannot wait to see what the future holds for WDC cheerleading."