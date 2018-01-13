Deer Creek man at odds with city over airport management

Lange stores a plane in a T-hangar at the airport, located 2 1/2 miles west of Wadena. The retired Deer Creek man answered an advertisement the city was running for airport manager. Lange said he would serve as a Fixed Base Operator (FBO) if he was allowed to rent the airport's main hanger to run a business of his own under terms he found equitable. The plan Lange proposed to the city was that he would use the main hangar to work on aircraft. When the city council voted to raise the rent of the main hangar instead of giving Lange a break on the rent and the heat, he took it as a sign they wanted to write him off.

The city currently rents the main hangar for $500 a month plus 75 percent of the heating cost.

"Now I am getting a little aggravated. The people that are living in this town are paying to heat an empty hanger because you people (the city council) want 100 percent of nothing instead of 50 percent of something," Lange said.

The airport presently has no manager, although Wadena Mayor George Deiss said the city has continued to advertise for one. Deiss pointed out some reasons last week why Lange is not considered a good candidate for the job. According to Deiss, Lange has worked on aircraft for others, but MnDOT Aviation told the city he does not carry insurance nor is he licensed by the state of Minnesota to work on aircraft. Deiss said he was told by one local pilot that Lange holds only a student pilot's license, which does not allow him to fly alone without a have a health card, which he does not hold.

"He has never really given us a business plan," Deiss said. "That might be the biggest thing."

Last summer the Federal Aeronautics Administration (FAA) and the aeronautics branch of the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) both inspected the Wadena Airport. Inspections had been carried out before, since the airport was built with the help of federal and state dollars. Deiss said the inspections, which included looking at airport's finances, found a couple of minor problems at the airport, but no major ones.

One of the main bones Lange has to pick with the city involves the use of money generated by the airport, which he insists must go back into the airport, not into the city's general fund. Deiss has countered that the airport operates in the red, so there is no profit but is valuable to the city because it provides a service.

The city is currently involved in upgrading the airport. A fencing company will be wrapping up a perimeter fencing project this spring which began in the fall of 2016, and a crosswind runway is being planned. Funds for the $976,028 fencing project are coming from cost-sharing agreements with the federal and state government. The city also has a crosswind runway estimate of $550,000. City Administrator Brad Swenson said if the project is bid out the state will supply 80 percent of the funds, and the city will come up with the remaining 20 percent.

Lange, who is convinced he will find some wrongdoing, has taken his feud with the city to a new level by requesting city records under the Freedom of Information Act. Deiss said the city will honor the request but only if it is understood the fee for the work will be paid for in advance.

Looking down the road Deiss is unsure of how the feud will play out. Deiss said the idea of renting Lange the hangar has been tabled but not dropped. The matter could rest on a minimum standards requirement.

"I don't know if there is going to be a good scenario out of this whole thing or not," Deiss said. "Mr. Lange I believe is just going to keep going and going and going until he gets his way - whether he proves anything or not. When you have a situation like this where someone has basically spoke badly of a lot people tied with the city, councilman, mayors, administrators, the financial department, it is hard to say that 'yes, we'll be able to reach an agreement with him and rent him the hangar.'"

So what does Lange say is fueling the fire in his battle with city hall?

"In my life and at my age when I run across something like this that I absolutely, positively know is wrong I ask myself 'if it wasn't me, if it was somebody that does not possess the same life skills, the same demeanor, the same personality as me, what would happen to them?' Would they get run over? If they get run over then I am doing it for that person."