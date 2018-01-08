Jury selection begins in the St. Marie murder trial

The indictment against Antonio E. St. Marie, 27, of Wadena, alleges that on Nov. 7, 2016 St. Marie caused the death of his estranged wife, Margaret St. Marie. He is also accused of kidnapping his wife's brother, James Flath Jr., on the same date and location, and possessing a pistol he was prohibited from having.

Jury selection took place at the Wadena County Courthouse in front of Judge Robert Raupp of the Seventh Judicial District Court in Benton County. St. Marie appeared before the judge and potential jurors wearing a dark sweater, talking, smiling and joking with his attorneys.

St. Marie is charged with nine felony counts. Those include: three counts of first-degree murder with intent, while committing a felony, one count of first-degree murder while committing domestic abuse - with a past pattern of domestic abuse, and one count of first degree murder, premeditated, as well as; two counts of second-degree murder, with intent, not premeditated and while under restraining order for protection; one count of kidnapping and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

St. Marie pleaded not guilty to all of those charges.

St. Marie allegedly shot his estranged wife in her home on Bryant Ave. SE in Wadena, after holding her at gunpoint, according to the complaint. It stated that Margaret St. Marie's brother, James Flath, Jr., and a young child were also held at gunpoint but were able to escape.

While police pursued the suspect in a high-speed chase, another officer found Margaret St. Marie dead in the home from a gunshot wound, according to the complaint. Antonio St. Marie was later involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle during the pursuit and was held in an out-of-county medical facility due to his injuries before being transferred to the Crow Wing County Jail. Prior to the Nov. 7 events, court records show he was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault the week before and booked into the Wadena County Jail. He was released on bail the morning of Nov. 7 with several conditions, including no contact with the victim and no use or possession of firearms. That morning, Antonio St. Marie posted several comments on Facebook, including one that read "feeling ----ing betrayed beyond belief" along with 33 angry face emojis. A later Facebook post asked "who wants to make a quick $500."

Potential jurors included residents from Wadena County, including a retired nurse, retired librarian, heavy equipment operator, trained medical assistant, machinist, truck driver and a radio announcer. Four women and four men were questioned, but just two women and one man were chosen to be a part of the trial so far.

Potential jurors were first asked questions from the defense, including attorneys Malcolm Whynott and Nathaniel Welte, who are defending Antonio St. Marie. Some of the questions revolved around the residents' ability to make a fair decision, work together and to see if they let assumptions cloud their judgement. They also asked the residents if they had prior experiences in domestic abuse, substance abuse and conflict resolution to determine if they could remain impartial as a juror. It also brought up the fact that St. Marie is an African American male and his wife was a caucasian woman. The question was posed to see if jurors had any negative feeling about interracial relationships.The defense questioning lasted upwards of 45 minutes with some jurors.

The residents were then questioned by the state, represented by Minnesota assistant attorney general David Miller, and Wadena County attorney Kyra Ladd. They asked residents about their history in the area, professions and ability to remain impartial in the process.

The defense had the ability to remove jurors before they reached the state for questioning. All but one juror was questioned by both. That juror said she knew St. Marie as a child growing up in the neighborhood in Wadena. She said that her child played with St. Marie as a child until St. Marie became "too rough."

Due to her answers in a questionnaire and in the interview, both the state and defense agreed that she could not make a fair decision in the case. She was removed from consideration for the trial.

Most jurors interviewed had not heard about the case prior to Monday and said they paid little attention to news or media coverage in the area.

The court administration noted that five jurors did not report for duty and one was late.

All jurors selected were instructed not to share anything about the case with anyone, not to investigate the case and not to talk with anyone involved in the case.

Jury selection will continue until 12 jurors are chosen, with the hope that trial would begin Thursday or Friday morning. The trial will not take place Monday due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Jury selection starts again Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m.

The state has a potential witness list of 24-25 people, according to county attorney Ladd. The defense does not have quite that many, but the trial is expected to last two weeks as those witnesses are examined.