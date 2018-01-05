In a video posted Thursday afternoon, Jan. 4, to the Bemidji Police Department's Facebook page, a meteor can be seen on the officer's dash-cam video plummeting towards the Earth's surface before quickly fizzling out. The video was taken the night of Jan. 3.

"We all know that you have been talking about the 'bright lights' in the sky," the video caption reads. "One of our officers captured the Quadrantid meteor shower last night."

The Quadrantid meteor shower is a meteor shower that takes place annually in the month of January, and has historically peaked on either Jan. 3 or Jan. 4. According to NASA, the Quadrantid meteor shower is expected to be active through Jan. 12.

This year's meteor shower was particularly difficult to see for most stargazers due to the Wolf Moon that occurred on Jan. 1. A wolf moon, also known as a supermoon, shines bigger and brighter than a normal full moon. As a result, the excess moonlight from this year's supermoon caused interference in observing this year's Quadrantid meteor shower for most people.

If you didn't catch the New Year's Wolf Moon, you're still in luck. According to NASA, a second supermoon — known as a blue moon — will take place on Jan. 31. A partial eclipse is also expected to be visible in the mainland United States the same day, putting a bow on a rather active month in outer space.