Byman then struck a semi driven by 60-year-old Michael Allan Erickson, of Osakis, Minn. The Patrol stated that Byman's Toyota Camry hit the semi below the driver side door.

Erickson was not injured in the crash, but Byman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was airlifted for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, according to the Patrol.

The patrol added that road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.

Other agencies responding to the scene were the Wadena County Sheriff's Office, and police departments from Menahga and Sebeka.