Minn. woman airlifted for treatment after crashing into semi in Wadena County
WADENA COUNTY, Minn. — A Verndale, Minn., woman was airlifted to an area hospital Thursday, Jan. 4, after crashing into a semi.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports that Mary Joy Byman, 34, was southbound on Highway 71 in Wadena County's Blueberry Township when she entered the northbound lanes of traffic.
Byman then struck a semi driven by 60-year-old Michael Allan Erickson, of Osakis, Minn. The Patrol stated that Byman's Toyota Camry hit the semi below the driver side door.
Erickson was not injured in the crash, but Byman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was airlifted for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening, according to the Patrol.
The patrol added that road conditions were wet at the time of the crash.
Other agencies responding to the scene were the Wadena County Sheriff's Office, and police departments from Menahga and Sebeka.