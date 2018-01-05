Outage leaves 2,000 without power south of Detroit Lakes

The outage was caused by a broken switch on a Great River Energy transmission line near Audubon.

That lines feeds the Lake Region power substation at Lake Eunice, according to Joe Belz, operation manager with Lake Region Electric. He said crews are out working and full power is expected to be restored by midnight.

The Lake Region website lists five outages in the Lake Melissa, Lake Eunice, Pelican Lake, Dunvilla area.

Most started just before 7 p.m., but the largest (affecting about 1,500 customers) started about 8 p.m. in the Hand Lake-Holbrook Lake area. It affects customers from the south shore of Lake Melissa and includes Little Pelican Lake, Leek Lake and Trowbridge Lake.

A smaller outage in the same area started at 6:51 p.m. and affected 178 customers.

Another outage started at 6:53 p.m. and affected 216 customers from Franklin Lake to Fish Lake.

A small outage started at 6:51 p.m. and affects 82 customers on Fish Lake and Pelican Lake.

Another small outage started at 6:55 p.m. and affects 75 people in the Pearl Lake and Loon Lake area.

Cold temperatures likely caused the Great River Energy switch to fail, Belz said. A crew from Great River Energy traveled to the area to fix the problem. In the meanwhile, Lake Region Energy crews are working on backfeeding electricity through their system to provide temporary power until Great River is able to fix the transmission switch.