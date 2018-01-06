Living History - Jan. 4 edition

For retailers marketing isn't the problem - it's deciding who gets them that's difficult.

Staff at Wadena's Krause Drug have come up with what they hope is a fair solution to find homes for the 12 bears they will receive. And in the process they can help three local organizations.

Anyone interested in a beanie Baby is invited to sign up for a drawing through Jan. 10 at Krause Drug. Owner Chuck Krause requests that entries are limited to one per family. No phone entries will be taken, people must come to the store to register.

Krause said the store had done away with lists for Beanie Babies at one point, but had started it again for the Princess Di bear. Because of the demand, it was decided to make it into a drawing instead. Lists will no longer be made for any Beanie Babies, he said.

Ten of the bears will be sold through the drawing and winners will be asked to pay $25 per bear rather than the $5 retail cost. All of the money - $250 - will then be donated to the Wadena Area Food Shelf, Krause said.

As for the other two bears, they will be given to the Wadena Hockey Association and the Tri-County Hospital Auxiliary to use as fundraisers.

While many local groups could have been selected, those two were picked because they do not get funding outside the area and they benefit local children, Krause said.

There may also be more good news for people not selected for the first 10 bears. More Princess Di bears should be released in the future, though it's expected they will be slightly different than the first limited edition. The names registered will not be thrown away, but selected as shipments come in.

40 years ago

Excerpts from the Jan. 4, 1978 Pioneer Journal

• Rural Staples man killed in New Year's Day crash

A rural Staples man was killed instantly in a head-on crash of two vehicles one mile south of Hewitt on Highway 71 about 1:30 a.m. New Year's Day, the Minnesota Highway Patrol said.

Injured fatally in the crash was Joseph John Deering, 69, when his northbound vehicle collided with a car driven by Curtis Sagehorn, 18, Bertha.

Deering's wife, Mary, 62, and daughter, Susan, 22, were hospitalized at the Bertha Community Hospital in satisfactory condition, a hospital spokesperson said.

Sagehorn, who was alone in his vehicle at the time of the accident, sustained a fractured hip and was later transferred from the Bertha hospital to Douglas County Hospital in Alexandria.

Both vehicles were totalled, the Patrol said.

• Break in reported at Wadena landfill

An unidentified person broke the gate at the Wadena landfill sometime on Dec. 30, Wadena Police Department reported this week. A window was broken and a radio, valued at $5, was reported missing they said. Investigation is continuing.

70 years ago

Excerpts from the Jan. 1, 1948 Pioneer Journal

• Brothers killed in car-train crash

Two Wadena County brothers were killed early Saturday morning in the village of Aldrich when their stalled automobile was struck by a Northern Pacific fast passenger train at a crossing in the village. The victims were Kenneth Cameron, 23, and his brother, Franklin, 13, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Alex Cameron of Aldrich.

There were no witnesses to the accident, which happened at 2:50 a.m. Coroner W.E. Parker of Sebeka was called to the scene and after an investigation said it appeared that the auto had stalled on a slight grade after crossing the tracks. The car then slid back over the tracks on the icy roadway. Car tracks indicated that the auto backed into a signal post, just off the roadway and stalled there with the front end of the car on the railroad tracks.

Bodies of the victims were found some distance from the place of the impact and wreckage of the automobile was strewn for 200 feet along the railroad tracks. The conductor on the train told the coroner that the train was traveling about 70 miles an hour when the accident occurred.

The younger brother was apparently getting out of the front seat at the time of the crash. His body was found about 100 feet southeast of the tracks at the point of the impact. The older brother was still inside the car when the train hit it, but his body was laying 200 feet east of where the car was struck.

The driver's vision no doubt was impaired by frosty windows on the car and the brothers were not aware of the approaching train until a moment before it was upon them.

The force of the impact was so great that the engine of the car was hurled 600 feet away from the scene of the crash and other debris was scattered over a wide area in the vicinity. What was left of the demolished vehicle was laying upside down just off the tracks 80 feet east of where it was struck.