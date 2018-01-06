'Shrek the Musical' cancelled

Organizers decided to cancel the performance, which was scheduled to start showing in March.

"Madhatters unfortunately will not be sponsoring "Shrek the Musical" at this time," organizers said. "Sorry for any inconvenience this causes to community members who wanted to take part in this production. We would like to thank the Wadena community for its ongoing support."

"Shrek the Musical" is a comedic fairytale performance adapted after the movie "Shrek."

Madhatter organizers plan to have other performances in 2018 including 'Driving Miss Daisy' in late spring and a Christmas performance near the end of 2018.