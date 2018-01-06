Search
    'Shrek the Musical' cancelled

    By Michael Johnson Today at 9:57 a.m.

    Auditions for "Shrek the Musical," a performance sponsored by the Wadena Madhatters Community Theatre, scheduled for Jan. 6 and 7 have been cancelled.

    Organizers decided to cancel the performance, which was scheduled to start showing in March.

    "Madhatters unfortunately will not be sponsoring "Shrek the Musical" at this time," organizers said. "Sorry for any inconvenience this causes to community members who wanted to take part in this production. We would like to thank the Wadena community for its ongoing support."

    "Shrek the Musical" is a comedic fairytale performance adapted after the movie "Shrek."

    Madhatter organizers plan to have other performances in 2018 including 'Driving Miss Daisy' in late spring and a Christmas performance near the end of 2018.

