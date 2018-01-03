TCHC restricts visitors due to influenza activity

"We at Tri-County have a responsibility to protect our patients and communities from preventable illnesses like influenza," said Ben Hess, M.D., Tri-County chief medical officer. "This restriction will help us continue to keep everyone safe and healthy."

Tri-County Health Care thanks the public for its patience and continued diligence in preventing the spread of influenza. Prevention methods include receiving the influenza vaccine, frequently washing your hands and covering coughs and sneezes in your elbow.

Tri-County will continue to monitor this activity daily and will inform the public of any changes.