Area school superintendents leading the decision making for weather-related school closures shared what goes into their choice.

All superintendents expressed that the No. 1 concern in making a decision to postpone or close school is for the safety of the children.

Perham-Dent

Mitch Anderson, superintendent at Perham-Dent Public Schools, said the decision to cancel, start late or end early is based on several factors. Like the other superintendents, it involves getting out on area roads to see conditions, checking with area superintendents to hear what conditions they are seeing and keeping an eye on the National Weather Service.

"My alarm clock goes off at 4 a.m.," Anderson said of potential storm days. "I travel the roads and talk with our transportation director."

Anderson, who has been with the district for seven years, said the decision is made storm-by-storm.

"Some are no brainers," Anderson said. "Anytime there is a blizzard warning, usually triggers cancellation."

He likes to have a decision by 5:15 a.m. to start letting the district know. While it often starts with a two-hour-late notice, those have a tendency of turning into cancellation, much to the joy of some students.

But the district has three snow days built into the calendar, so if a day gets missed, another can be made available.

The bus route goes about 45 miles north and south of the school and about 30 miles east to west, Anderson added. That means a varying terrain full of potentially dangerous roads.

"These are buses we are talking about, not four-wheel drives," Anderson added.

Verndale

Paul Brownlow, superintendent at Verndale Public School said the decision comes after he and transportation supervisor Wade Kern get out on the roads to the north and south of town to see the conditions locally. Then Brownlow speaks with area superintendents to get a reading from them while seeing what the weather forecast is predicting.

"Temperature is not a clear cut factor," said Brownlow, who has been superintendent at Verndale for nine years. "It's going to be a matter of whether we can get our buses through."

Brownlow likes to make the decision to have a two-hour late start or cancellation by 5 a.m. At that time all staff are notified to keep them from travelling. A message goes out to students and parents between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

The sooner the decision can be made, the better, as Verndale buses travel up to 65 miles with an average of 55 miles including routes through Staples and Wadena, Kern said.

But just because a storm is hurling east down Highway 10, does not mean the school will shut the doors.

Brownlow got some advice from the former superintendent at Verndale and that was that storms often split upon reaching Wadena. Kern agreed that being in the area "where the prairie meets the woods," tends to change some weather patterns.

Verndale does not designate snow days in their schedule. Instead, Brownlow said if a snow day arises they draw from existing days off, such as Presidents Day or a portion of the spring break.

Wadena-Deer Creek

Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools superintendent Lee Westrum makes the final decision but also leans on his transportation director Greg Cramer, area superintendents and weather forecasts for the area. But the decision is still not usually an easy one.

"It's not an exact science," Westrum said.

How much snow and when are big parts, but when the snow is already on the ground, sometimes a strong wind is all it takes to shut down school activities.

Westrum likes to get out before 5 a.m. to see the conditions and hopes to send out a decision by 6 a.m. to key staff and the police department. That message is followed by a message going out to families, staff and media. Depending on what people have signed up for, they can receive calls, texts and emails notifying them of the decision. He likes to decide even earlier when he can.

"If it's obvious, I like to make a decision the night before," Westrum said. "It's easier for families to plan for it."

"Bottom line, it comes down to student safety," Westrum said, echoing the thoughts of the other superintendents. "I would rather error on the side of caution than to push it too far.

"Sometimes you do have to make calls just on what you think will happen," he added. "Most of the time, I think we get it right."

Westrum, who has served as superintendent since 2013 at Wadena-Deer Creek said students are not bashful about asking him if he thinks school should get out early or be canceled. Much to their displeasure, he reminds them that any day missed will be made up somewhere else.

The school plans three to four extra days off throughout the winter and spring months that could be used as makeup days should a school day be canceled due to bad weather.

While a school closure may have students jumping for joy, it can create real problems for parents that depend on their child being in school. All superintendents agreed that the decision to change the schedule is not one taken lightly. They understand the resulting problems such an announcement can create for caretakers who need to be at work.

"It can be dangerous," Brownlow said of the problems arising with schedule changes.

While these area schools look at a number of factors in making a decision to close, one area school took a more defined stance. Battle Lake Public School decided last January to make the decision-making board policy.

The policy reads that "Battle Lake Public School (District 542) will be closed when a Blizzard Warning is issued by the National Weather Service office at Grand Forks for Otter Tail County and the surrounding area. Employees will not be expected to report to school," and "will have a two-hour late start when a Winter Storm Warning is issued," and "when a Wind Chill warning is issued, the school administration will use discretion to make a decision on school delay or closing."