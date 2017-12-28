Home for the holidays

The old saying that "you don't really miss something until you lose it" speaks for a lot of returning college students.

Four who spoke with the Pioneer Journal this Christmas are Brianna Taggart, Tyler Wheeler, Heather Weller and McKayla Woods.

Brianna Taggart

The 2016 Wadena-Deer Creek graduate is attending the University of Minnesota-Duluth where she is majoring in Journalism.

"One of the main things I miss is family," Taggart said. "Growing up, that was always really important to me so just coming home for Christmas and over the holidays it's just really great to see my parents, my brother and sister and getting that sense of community back again even though I've been gone."

Taggart said she has learned so much being away at college it is hard to pinpoint one thing.

"I've learned a lot," Taggart said. "I've really earned just how important family is to me. For myself, I've learned to follow your heart. In school, I am learning a lot in my classes. I'm learning to look at things differently and to challenge my perspective on the world. I think that is really important."

Then there is the matter of Brianna Taggart versus the World. She has found college is about more than just attending classes. It is also about handling the problems of day-to-day life.

"Luckily for me, I live in a house with five other girls and during my freshman year of college I had a really awesome roommate. Whenever I was having problems I would just ask them and say like 'my car isn't working' and they would come out."

Her roomies might not be able to fix her car but they can give her a ride and they have even helped her find her keys.

"That is something that is very important," Taggart laughed.

Tyler Wheeler

It was hard not to bump into Tyler Wheeler last year when he was a senior at Wadena-Deer Creek High School.

Not only was he an excellent student, he was also a three-sport athlete, competing in football, wrestling and baseball.

Wheeler decided to seek his higher education at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks where he is pursuing classes in Pre-Med and Athletic Training.

"First off, there is a lot more responsibility. I find myself making my own decisions a lot more. Probably the biggest choice is to spend money on this or that. That is a big one."

One ace Wheeler has in his hand is his personality. He is good at making friends even when surrounded by a sea of unfamiliar faces.

"I guess I consider myself an outgoing person so I just try and meet as many people as I possibly can," Wheeler said. "Those first few weeks of college really helped when they really tried to get us together with new kids. They really stress that, like the mixer games. Now going to classes I know quite a few people."

Wheeler has learned a thing or two about making choices.

"You are kind of all competing without really knowing it," Wheeler said.

Wheeler might have stuck out in Wadena but on the UND campus, he realizes he is just one more face in a classroom. In Wadena he could walk into a restaurant or a store and often he would see someone who he knew and could talk to.

"I know I have definitely missed the small town, kind of knowing everybody," Wheeler said. "That is something that is kind of weird. You come up here and nobody knows who you are. That has really been kind of different."

Wheeler was a good athlete for Wadena-Deer Creek and he found himself missing it to the point where he caught on as an equipment manager with the UND football team.

"I got a job with the football team. I get to travel with them and that first part of the year I got to travel quite a bit, I was down to California and Utah and Oregon. That was quite the experience."

Heather Weller

The distance from New York Mills to Chicago is around 575 miles but that is nothing compared to the population difference of 1,200 to 2.7 million.

Weller is a small town girl who left Mills this year to major in Public Policy and International Relations at the University of Chicago.

"Being from a small town, there just weren't that many opportunities and people were not very motivated to want to make a difference," Weller said. "I always wanted to go to a school where I would be surrounded by people with a passion for learning and for making a difference in the world."

Weller found energy and passion at the University of Chicago where she has been living since the middle of September.

"For me, going to college has been a real, real good experience and something that I've loved so there has been that many challenges to me. Of course, I do miss my family and friends but with technology nowadays it is much easier to keep in contact so it's not quite as difficult."

Weller revels in all the support she has from home.

"They know that I am in a place I love," Weller said. "They know I am in a place where I can thrive and just be myself."

Weller is involved in a lot of organizations in Chicago. In addition to cheerleading, she is involved in a lot of clubs that focus on civic engagement. She stays very busy.

Friends are easy to come by for Weller. A quarter of the students at the University of Chicago are international students from places like China and Taiwan.

"I think you can always learn a lot from other people," Weller said.

Making her own decisions is not something new to Weller. She did that as a high school student, too. The flurry of speakers and things to do has been the greatest difference in her life.

"It's definitely nice to have both sides of things. I love my family to death and I love the friends I have made here, too. It's definitely nice to get a break from the academic side of things. Life is about growing and learning and about the journey and being in Chicago helps me with that."

McKayla Woods

The 2017 graduate of WDC sees a lot of high school classmate Tyler Wheeler at UND but being home for the holidays is definitely sweet.

"It's going good but I'm glad to be back home," Woods said. "We hang out all the time because we actually were like best friends from high school."

Woods began her freshman year majoring in biology but like Wheeler she is now pursuing a major in Athletic Training.

"It's definitely very different from being at home. I still feel like I am adjusting," Woods said. "It's totally different because you don't have someone telling you that you need to get home or getting you up in the morning. That is one of the things I struggle with, getting up to go to class. I knew that would happen because I am not great about getting up in the morning."

Woods finds managing money to be totally different.

"In a place like Wadena you don't have all these things to spend your money on and then when you move off to college there are all these things you want to do."

Woods is already making some decisions of her own in regard to the future. She has gotten to know some fellow students with whom she gets along well and might want to live with next year.

"It's crazy how different it is," Woods said. "Everything's different, you just gotta adjust."