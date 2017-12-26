Living history - Dec. 21 edition

The Wadena-Deer Creek School Board was treated to a meal and entertainment at its regular meeting, enjoying pasta prepared by the WDC gourmet foods class and the musical performance of students during a band and choir concert.

After a meal and quick tour of the high school, the meeting began with business as usual Monday night.

Topping the evening's discussion were two requests from the Wadena Hockey Club, both concerning diminished revenue the club has recently experienced.

Hockey president Wayne Wolden presented the board with an agreement authored by himself, Matt Yelle, Earl Mathison and Paul Weinzierl, which requested an increase in the school district's support of the hockey program.

Wolden cited several reasons for the request.

"Charitable gambling is down 30 percent across the state," he said. "And the Four Seasons, which was a good site for us, is closed. Those two contributed about $20,000 to $25,000 each year."

Another problem for the club is an increase in charges for ice rent from the Community Center and the fact that all children are given the opportunity to play hockey, regardless of whether or not they can afford equipment and participation fees. The Hockey Club picks up the tab for those costs.

Currently, the district spends $5,000 on the hockey program.

"We approximate being down about $15,000 this year," said Wolden. "The numbers are very significant. We are just really in a situation where we need the school board's help."

The agreement before the school board states that the school district will hire and supervise hockey coaches, supervise other game personnel as needed, serve as the fiscal agent for the program, record game receipts and student participation fees, bill the hockey club for any program costs exceeding revenues or pay the club any profits. The agreement also states that the district will pay ice rent for hockey—$10,000 in 1999, $12,000 in 2000 and $14,000 in 2001.

Chair Bill Higgs made a motion to table the agreement and board member Kathy Yelle seconded it. The motion carried, with Higgs, Yelle and board member Judy Taves voting in favor and Charlie Oakes and Betty White voting against.

The agreement and the $10,000 request will be on the agenda for the Jan. 20 board meeting.

50 years ago

Excerpts from the Dec. 21, 1967 Pioneer Journal

• Verndale family escapes serious injury in mishap

Minnesota Highway Patrol reported an accident on US Highway 10 three miles east of Wadena at 8:55 p.m. Dec. 15 when a 1960 Ford car driven by Clarence Ritari of Verndale was struck by a 1964 Volvo driven by Roger Weaver of Ponsford.

Ritari was headed east on Hwy. 10 and Weaver west when the mishap occurred. Passengers in the Ritari vehicle were his wife, Gertrude, and three children, Alice, Dan and Richard.

Mrs. Ritari was taken to Wesley Hospital and treated for head lacerations and later released. Neither driver was apparently injured in the collision. Weaver was alone in his car.

• St. Ann's teacher wins vacation trip

Mrs. Mildred Ebner, reading teacher at St. Ann's School of Wadena, was presented a vacation certificate to Florida or Las Vegas, her choice, by Fritz Oldester of Fergus Falls.

Representing the Great Books program, Oldester made the presentation Dec. 16 at St. Ann's School.

Ebner was awarded this prize for acknowledging her interest in the Great Books program and was fortunate in the drawing of names of interested patrons.

She was a participant in the instruction Oldester gave in the use of "syntopicon," a new literary development helpful to college students or adults when trying to find out what recognized authors had to say about many subjects in a matter of minutes.