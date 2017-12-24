News briefs - Dec. 21 edition

Please note, a short code is a five-digit number that CodeRED uses to send messages to mobile devices and the number that comes across your mobile when an alert is delivered. Once you have programmed this number into your mobile under the proper name, all messages will display as addressed from "CodeRED Alert." No further action is required on your part.

We understand that there may be apprehension to answering unknown or "out of area" numbers, but unfortunately, vital information can be missed when it is a call from CodeRED. So please take a moment to create a new contact in your mobile phone so you will know to answer these calls, which could be lifesaving in nature.

If you have not signed up for weather alerts, we encourage you to do so by going to www.co.wadena.mn.us and clicking on the CodeRED logo at the bottom of the page. If you have any questions on this, please feel free to contact Sgt. Bryan Savaloja or Emergency Management Director, Deputy Tyler Wheeler.