And to all a good night!

This year, our features team wanted to do some sharing of our own. While our contribution might not be quite as meaningful as volunteering or as impactful as providing our financial support, we hope we can offer drink recipes that will add to your holiday memories as you gather around the table with family, friends and loved ones.

Cheers to you and happy holidays!

Apple Bourbon Bellringer

Serves: 2

Ingredients

• 2 parts bourbon

• 3 parts apple cider or apple juice

• 2 parts ginger ale

• Pinch of cinnamon

• Splash of freshly-squeezed lemon juice

Directions

Add bourbon and apple cider (or juice) to a shaker. Squeeze in lemon and add cinnamon. Add ice to shaker and shake for about 5 seconds. Add ice to two low ball glasses, use strainer to pour in shaker liquids; top with ginger ale. Stir and make merry.

Brought to you by John Lamb

Mrs. Claus-mopolitan

Serves: 16

Ingredients

• 1 (64-ounce) bottle cranberry juice

• 1 (64-ounce) bottle limeade

• 1 cup of vodka

For garnish

• ½ cup light corn syrup

• 1 cup sweetened coconut flakes

• ¾ cup sugar (sanding sugar is preferable)

• 1 to 2 limes, cut in half slices

• 16 sparkly swizzle sticks

Directions

Mix cranberry juice, limeade and vodka into a pitcher or punch bowl. Pour corn syrup onto a shallow plate. On another shallow plate, add coconut flakes and ½ cup sugar. Dip rim of martini glasses into syrup then into flakes and sugar. (This will look like the trim of Mrs. Santa's dress.)

Pour drink mixture into glasses carefully to avoid getting coconut in the drink. Pour remaining ¼ cup sugar into a bowl. Cut limes into small slices and dip into sugar; thread onto swizzle stick and place in drink. Enjoy this perfect Christmas cocktail with your favorite gal pals.

Brought to you by Tracy Briggs, inspired by Santa Claus-Mopolitan from Blueribbonkitchen.blogspot.com

Grandma's Homemade Baileys

Serves: 8

Ingredients

• 1 cup blended whiskey

• 1 pint half and half cream

• 1 can sweetened condensed milk

• ½ teaspoon coconut flavoring

• 1 teaspoon cocoa powder

• 1 teaspoon instant coffee

• Canned whipped cream (optional)

• Whole coffee beans (for garnish, optional)

Directions

Mix instant coffee with just enough hot water to melt it. Combine all ingredients and blend in a blender for 1 minute. Pour into mason jars, over ice. Top with whipped cream and coffee beans. Refrigerate remaining drink. (Sharing permitted but never required.)

Brought to you by Alexandra Floersch, inspired by Grandma

Cheerful Christmosas

Serves: 8

Ingredients

• 2 Granny Smith apples, chopped

• 1 cup whole frozen black cherries

• 1 cup green grapes, halved

• 1 cup pomegranate seeds

• 1 cup sparkling grape juice

• 1 bottle champagne

Directions

In a large pitcher or punch bowl, add apples, cherries, grapes and pomegranate seeds. Pour sparkling grape juice and champagne over fruit just before serving. Serve in stemmed or stemless (proper-sized a.k.a. large) wine glasses. (Fruit added for nutrition. Champagne added for ambition. Pour before waking the kids on Christmas morning.)

Brought to you by April Knutson, inspired by Delish.com