Wadena Area Heroes shop with children from community

The program matches children from the Wadena community with the uniformed heroes of the Wadena area in a shopping spree. The shoppers are given a gift card which comes from local donations. The program works off a grant from Walmart and Central Minnesota Credit Union. The children purchase gifts for their family members with the assistance of fire department, law enforcement, ambulance and dispatchers/office staff. Aiding their efforts is a pre-written list. Yet even with a list in hand, there are still many decisions to make. The kids vary in age so their uniformed allies often come in very handy when it comes down to "this or that."

"It's kinda neat," Wadena County Sheriff Mike Carr said. "Before we get there, they have the family members there. They give you a piece of paper. They kind of have it pre-wrote out kind of what they are looking for and sizes. One of mine was a mom wanted country music so we were able to get a CD with country music's greatest hits on it. It kind of lays it out. If they have siblings if they need clothes they tell the age and that kind of helps you with what you are looking for."

The shoppers can also purchase one item for themselves.

"I have one of the best times. It is one of the things we look forward to doing every year. It gives the opportunity for kids to see us in a different light and it's special for them," Carr said.

The goal of the program is to give children a familiarity with men and women in uniform and foster the idea that they are friendly and approachable.

"We want to have kids have a positive experience with somebody in uniform," Wadena Police Department Secretary/Dispatcher Sharon Roberts said as she snatched a moment from the bedlam of the shopping process Thursday evening. "We start this process in probably September or October getting all the grants in place. Usually we have 20. This year, we had extra. We had 30 kids so I really hounded all the uniformed personnel and it looks like they delivered tonight."

Wadena County Human Services chooses the children for the event. Also participating were men and women from the Wadena County Sheriff's Office, the Wadena Police Department, the Sebeka Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, Tri-County EMS and the Wadena Fire Department.

Volunteers included members of the City of Wadena Administrative Staff, the Wadena City Council, Wadena County Human Services, Wadena County Auditors and the Wadena Housing Authority.

Cartloads of presents were rung up by Walmart clerks and the presents were wrapped by volunteers.

In addition to the shopping, the event includes photos, a festive welcome center, special cashiers for shoppers and cookies and drinks for the children.

"It's that time of the year," Carr said. "It makes you feel like you can do something with a kid who looks up to you. You get to visit with them and they get to visit with you."