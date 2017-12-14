This free adoption event is sponsored by Zappos and organized by the North Shore Animal League America, in honor of singer Jewel and her holiday tour with the Kilchers. One local shelter is selected in the home community or surrounding area of each concert stop on the "Handmade Holiday Tour."

"We were contacted by Zappos and the North Shore Animal League to let us know we had been chosen as the local shelter for Jewel's concert at the Shooting Star on Friday night," said Amber Sund, shelter manager for the Humane Society of the Lakes. "They will sponsor all animal adoptions taking place at our shelter this Saturday."

This means that Zappos and the North Shore Animal League will reimburse HSL for all fees on the completed adoptions — those fees are currently set at $175 per dog, and $130 per cat.

"That fee includes all shots, spaying or neutering, and microchip implantation (for identification purposes)," Sund said.

The HSL shelter, which is located at 19665 U.S. Hwy. 59 in Detroit Lakes, will be open from 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16; no fees will be charged to the adopting individual or family for adoptions completed during those hours. Available animals can be previewed on the website: www.hsofthelakes.org.

All potential adopters are advised to come to the shelter prepared, however, Sund cautioned. "If you're adopting a dog, all people living in your home, as well as any other dogs in the family, must come to the shelter for a meet-and-greet with their prospective pet," she explained.

For both cats and dogs, adopters who live in a rental home or apartment must have a signed and dated letter of approval from their landlord, Sund said — "and if they have any other cats or dogs living with them, they need proof that all of those animals' vaccinations are up to date," she added.

Adoptions will be completed on a first-come, first-served basis, and all of the aforementioned requirements must be met on that day. The shelter is unable to hold or reserve any animals for adoption, and adoptions may be denied due to failure to meet all specific requirements of the animal's adoption.

"We are a no kill shelter," Sund said. "We keep the animals here as long as we need to in order to find them a home — but we have a pretty good turnaround rate. They usually don't have to wait more than two months (before being adopted)."

Those looking to adopt a new four-legged family are encouraged to come and spend at least an hour or two at the shelter with their prospective pet before taking them home, she added, because adoptions are supposed to be permanent.

"It's a big responsibility to take home a pet, so it's important to make sure you're ready," Sund said, adding that while there is no limit on the number of animals that can be adopted at one time, adopters are asked to "please use common sense."

The shelter is currently housing about 55 animals, both cats and dogs — which is pretty close to its maximum capacity of 60 adult animals. "More kittens or puppies can be taken in than adult animals," Sund added.

"We also have foster families, but the pets we send to them are usually pregnant, or suffering from injuries or chronic conditions," she added.

There is a waiting list for taking in cats at the shelter, Sund said, but those on the waiting list are taken in by generous volunteers until room can be found for them at the shelter.

"We're hoping to have homes for all our animals by Christmas," Sund added. "That's the plan."

Those who have questions about Saturday's Free Adoption Day event are asked to call 218-847-0511 during the shelter's regular hours, which are 12-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays. Questions may also be sent by email to infowww.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyoftheLakes.

About Jewel & the Kilchers

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel, accompanied by her father, Atz, and her brothers, Atz Lett and Nikos Kilcher, will bring her "Handmade Holiday Tour" to Mahnomen's Shooting Star Casino this Friday, Dec. 15 for an 8 p.m. show. Jewel and the Kilchers will perform a collection of holiday favorites and hit songs. Tickets are sold out. Raised in the Alaskan wilderness, Jewel Kilcher's family lived a simple life in a house with no plumbing or modern heating, eating food they caught off the land. Today, the Kilcher family is known for starring in the reality show, "Alaska: The Last Frontier," but when she was a child, Jewel's father earned a living by singing in bars and taverns. He was a huge influence in Jewel's early interest in singing and songwriting. At age 15, Jewel earned a scholarship to a private school dedicated to the arts, where she pursued her interest in singing and learned to play the guitar.

Jewel was essentially homeless after high school, living out of her car and singing in bars in exchange for food. She was discovered by a music manager while singing at a small gig, which resulted in her signing a deal with Atlantic Records in 1994. Jewel released her first album, "Pieces of You," in 1995 at age 21; however, it was more than a year before the album took off. The album stayed on the Billboard 200 for two years, peaking at No. 4. Her single, "Who Will Save Your Soul," became a huge hit, climbing to No. 11 on Billboard's Top 100 chart. Her other hits include "You Were Meant For Me" and "Foolish Games."

Jewel has since released several other albums, exploring genres in folk, pop, and country. She has sold more than 30 million albums over the course of her musical career. Jewel has also taken on many acting roles, appearing as June Carter Cash, the wife of Johnny Cash, in the Lifetime movie, "The June Carter Cash Story."

Besides the concerts, Jewel's "Handmade Holiday Tour" will feature a holiday pop-up workshop where guests can make handcrafted gifts.The tour is also sponsoring 25 individuals per show who are in need and are offering them vouchers for the gift-making workshop to ensure they have a handmade gift for the holidays. Concertgoers will also have the opportunity to make donations or donate workshop vouchers to these families.