Former Minn. Gov. Carlson says Franken shouldn't resign

His basic reason: It's unfair; Franken's presumption of innocence has been stripped.

"A rush to judgment is, unfortunately, all too human. But a rush to punishment is totally unacceptable," Carlson, who was governor from 1991 to 1999, wrote in a post on his personal blog Sunday.

In a post that began with a tale of being falsely accused of a burglary when he was in the sixth grade, Carlson, a Republican who supported Democrats Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, took shots at President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, suggesting political motives are trumping facts and fairness.

"Further, we know that Senate Democrats who asked for Franken's resignation may have been motivated more by the politics of the Alabama Senate race than the seriousness of the allegations," Carlson writes. "And now we have the supreme insult of New York Sen. Schumer 'advising' Governor Dayton on how to pick a successor. That is a certainty for GOP advertising in 2018.

"It is time for all of us to sober up. Our nation is in peril with Donald Trump in the White House and Republicans yielding to his demands. We are increasingly moving towards authoritarianism and continued GOP subservience could possibly lead to the dissolution of the Mueller investigation."

Echoing a strain of Franken-defending theories from the left, Carlson raised questions about whether Franken accuser Leeann Tweeden's allegations can be trusted.

"The possibility of any rigging by Roger Stone and his associates should cause all of us to call for a rescinding of the Franken resignation and a prompt and thorough review of all allegations by the Senate Ethics Committee," Carlson writes, referring to the right-wing political strategist whose tweet foreshadowing Tweeden's allegations has spawned claims that Tweeden's accusations — part of which were backed up with a photograph that Franken never denied — were part of a smear campaign.

Initially, Franken's set a course that would have put him before the Senate Ethics Committee — the closest thing to a due process hearing for a sitting U.S. senator not charged with an actual crime. But as the number of women accusing him of groping grew, his Senate colleagues, led by a group of Democratic women, began demanding he resign. On Thursday, he announced he would resign in the "coming weeks."

"I am deeply troubled by the resignation of Al Franken and the complete absence of anything resembling due process," Carlson writes. He concluded his commentary: "He was elected by we, the people, and he should continue to serve until a legal determination has been made."