Living History - Dec. 14 edition

A Motley man was hospitalized for multiple puncture wounds after a stabbing incident in Hewitt early Sunday morning, according to the Todd County Sheriff's Office. Two men were charged with assault in the incident.

Jason Thompson, 30, of Motley, was taken to Tri-County Hospital by ambulance for multiple wounds after an assault reported at 1:34 a.m. in Hewitt, according to the sheriff's office. The altercation took place at the junction of Front Street and State Highway 210.

Justin Meech, 21, of Menahga, and Daniel Richardson, 23, of Montevideo, were arrested for assault. According to the sheriff's office, Richardson is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and Meech is charged with two counts of aiding and abetting second-degree assault and fifth-degree assault in Todd County.

The sheriff's office reported that Thompson remained hospitalized as of Tuesday.

The minnesota State Patrol, Wadena County Sheriff's Department and Wadena Police Department assisted.

45 years ago

Excerpts from the Dec. 14, 1972 Pioneer Journal

• Auditor Ryti struck by car in Wadena

County Auditor R.R. Ryti, 76, Wadena, was hospitalized at Wesley Saturday afternoon after being struck as he crossed a street by a vehicle driven by Patricia Ann Hoffman or Park Rapids, according to the police department.

Auditor Ryti had parked his car on the east side of 1st Street S.E. and had crossed the street. He was apparently looking at cards he was about to place in the outside box at the post office when the Hoffman vehicle, traveling in a southerly direction on 1st Street S.E. and Bryant, struck him, the police department reported.

Ryti was still hospitalized Monday at Wesley. The mishap occurred Saturday, Dec. 9 at about 1:40 p.m., the police said.

80 years ago

Excerpts from the Dec. 16, 1937 Pioneer Journal

• 'Unloaded' rifle takes life of Marvin Reger, 14

Gun accidents in this area over the weekend brought death to a Woodside boy and critical injury to a Huntersville farmer.

Marvin Reger, 14, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jon Reger of Woodside, was fatally wounded Saturday in his home when he leaned over the barrel and released the hammer on a .22 calibre rifle, forgetting the gun was loaded.

The bullet struck him in the upper part of his abdomen and after piercing his lung, lodged near his collarbone. He died early Sunday morning after being taken to the Bertha hospital where a blood transfusion was given in an effort to save his life.

The victim is the nephew of Fred Reger of Wadena.

Vernon Marshall was wounded Monday morning when the rifle he was to use in butchering a steer accidentally discharged, the bullet going through one hand and lodging in his abdomen. He was rushed to Wesley hospital in Wadena, where attending physicians report his condition as favorable. Leon dexter was with him when the accident occurred.

• Boycott of Japanese goods recommended

Thirteen pastors of the Central Minnesota Ministerial Association of which Rev. James Geer and Rev. J.E. Jansen of Wadena are members, went on record last week urging a boycott of Japan for its invasion of China. The action was taken at the regular meeting of the group in Staples. Boycott by individuals may not stop the war, but it would provide a release for the growing hate of Japan in this country.

• Farm woman breaks leg in street fall

Mrs, Albert Ludke of North Germany township suffered a fracture of both bones in her right leg Saturday when she slipped and fell while crossing the street between the Rexall store and the First National Bank. She is recovering in Wesley Hospital.