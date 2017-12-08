Living History - Dec. 7 edition

A Menahga man is accused of stealing 17 Bobcat-style skid steer loaders from around the state and selling most of them to a Sebeka implement dealer.

The total value of the stolen skid steer loaders is estimated at nearly $275,000.

Bobby John Anttila, 50, of Menahga, has been charged in Becker County District Court with three felony counts of receiving stolen property valued at $35,000.

In April of 2006, the becker County Sheriff's Department received information than Anttila was involved in the sale of a stolen skid steer loader. Around that time, it was learned that he had allegedly sold four stolen skid steer loaders to Darwin's Equipment in Sebeka. The loaders had been stolen from various cities around the state.

Three of the four loaders were picked up by the dealership at Anttila's residence in Becker County, according to court records.

Anttila allegedly claimed he had bought the skid steers from a man "with cash and a handshake" and had no records to document the purchase.

Investigation by the Wadena and Becker County sheriff's departments revealed that Anttila had sold 15 skid steers to Darwin's Equipment and sold another two to private individuals.

The loaders ranged in value from $4,500 to $24,000, and had a total value of $274,500.

Darwin lillquist, owner of Darwin's Equipment, said he acted in good faith when he purchased the skid steer loaders.

45 years ago

Excerpts from the Dec. 7, 1972 Pioneer Journal

• New Gibson store grand opening Monday attracts host of customers

The new Wadena Gibson Discount Store located on Highway 71 North, held its grand opening Monday, Dec. 4. The new facility that attracted customers from all of Central Minnesota, has approximately 35,000 square feet of display space.

Several new departments were added and all departments were expanded to include name brand merchandise in greater variety and quantity. Other modern innovations not found in the old building have provided, starting with a large, free, paved and lighted parking lot, according to new Gibson store manager Steve Schwartz.

The gibson stores are operated under a franchise agreement with the parent Gibson firm located in Stewartville, Texas. At present, there are approximately 550 stores in 32 states, all under the name Gibson. The first store was opened in Texas in 1958 and the organization now ranks as the second largest discounter in the US.

The main offices of Pamida, Inc. are located in Omaha, Neb., with a warehouse office building serving as the central facility. The first Pamida owned Gibson store was opened in Knoxville, Iowa in November 1963 followed later the same month by a second store in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

75 years ago

Excerpts from the Dec. 10, 1942 Pioneer Journal

• Local farm cited for junk efforts

In a recent letter, the War Production Board informed the Wadena Auto Parts it had been awarded the Scrap Producer award given to those yards that meet their quota.

These quotas are set and reviewed by the office in Washington, D.C. and are set high enough so that few are awarded this pennant. Those that do may be proud to display it as it shows they have done their part in the collection of scrap metals to help the US War effort.

The quota in tonnage was 182 tons for the month of October. The Wadena firm met this with a total of 235 tons.

The efforts of the Wadena Auto Parts contributed greatly to the total scrap from Wadena County to make it the fifth in the state in the national scrap drive.

Since the call for old iron and other metals, the Wadena Auto Parts has shipped a total of 16 freight cars averaging 35 tons each.

• Fire signal is changed here

After today the Wadena fire signal will be a two-minute blast of the siren, instead of the fluctuating sound which has been practiced in the past. The need for this change was suggested because of the fact that the air raid signal is universally known as a fluctuating sound.

The 6 p.m. siren will be just a short blast.

The air raid signal will be sounded Monday night, Dec. 14, at 10 p.m., officially starting the blackout and the all-clear signal of one long will sound at 10:22 p.m.