Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    ATV rider dies after collision with pickup in central Minnesota

    By Celeste Edenloff Today at 12:25 p.m.
    Phillip Koehntop, 70, of Hoffman, died after the ATV he was driving collided with a pickup Tuesday afternoon. The crash took place Oct. 10 at 3:21 p.m. on County Road 25 near Boxelder Drive SW, west of Alexandria, Minn., close to the Grant County line. Celeste Edenloff / Forum News Service

    HOFFMAN, Minn. — A 70-year-old Hoffman man died Tuesday, Oct. 10, after the ATV he was driving collided with a pickup on County Road 25 near Hoffman.

    Phillip Koehntop was flown by LifeLink III from the scene, but later died, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

    Koehntop was driving a 2016 Honda ATV when it collided with a 1992 Dodge Dakota pickup driven by Larry Habben, 78, of Hoffman. Habben was not injured.

    The crash occurred at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, near the Grant County line.

    The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Kensington First Responders, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota State Patrol, Grant County Sheriff's Office, Hoffman Ambulance and First Responders, and North Ambulance.

    Explore related topics:NewsCrashaccidentATVPhillip KoehntopLarry HabbenCounty Road 25hoffmanfatal crash
    Celeste Edenloff

    Celeste Edenloff, a reporter for the Echo Press, has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from May of 1999 to February 2011, and is happy to be back and once again sharing the stories of the people in this community. Besides being a reporter, Celeste is a certified fitness instructor and enjoys teaching bootcamp classes through Snap Fitness. She also enjoys running and has participated in more than 170 races with her husband, Al, covering the 5K, 10K, 10-mile and half-marathon (13.1 mile) distances.

     

    cedenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1242
    Advertisement
    randomness