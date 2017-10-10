The Duluth Police Department said Tuesday, Oct. 10, that the Midwest Medical Examiner's office had not yet determined a cause of death, but police have already said that foul play was not suspected.

Saker, 50, was reported missing on March 28 from his home in the 800 block of Upham Road. His remains were found in a storm sewer along the Lakewalk, near the shore of Lake Superior, by city Public Works Department employees who were conducting routine maintenance.