Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Remains found in Duluth identified as man missing since March

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:27 a.m.
    William Robert Saker

    DULUTH, Minn. -- Medical examiners have identified human remains found Sept. 28 along the Duluth Lakewalk as that of William Robert Saker, a Duluth man who hadn't been since March 10.

    The Duluth Police Department said Tuesday, Oct. 10, that the Midwest Medical Examiner's office had not yet determined a cause of death, but police have already said that foul play was not suspected.

    Saker, 50, was reported missing on March 28 from his home in the 800 block of Upham Road. His remains were found in a storm sewer along the Lakewalk, near the shore of Lake Superior, by city Public Works Department employees who were conducting routine maintenance.

    Explore related topics:NewsduluthWilliam Sakermissing persons
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness