Ambulance crew member killed in semi collision on interstate

The semi had broken down in the eastbound lanes of I-694 about 6:45 p.m. and was awaiting a tow truck in the triangular median where Interstate 94 splits off of I-694, said Lt. Tiffani Nielson, a Minnesota State Patrol spokeswoman.

The ambulance, also traveling east, approached the split about 15 minutes later and struck the back of the semi when its driver attempted to merge across the median onto I-94, Nielson said. The ambulance's lights and sirens were not activated, and it was not carrying a patient.

The crew member riding in the front passenger seat of the ambulance was killed; the driver was transported to North Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening, Nielson said. The semi driver was not injured.

The eastbound lanes of I-694 between Interstate 94 and the Shingle Creek Parkway exit were closed and traffic was diverted, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.