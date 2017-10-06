“I don’t believe they found a gun,” Fargo Police Chief David Todd said afterwards.

Police received a call at 9:06 a.m. from the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office that there was a suicidal man at the hotel. Family or friends contacted the sheriff’s office and said he had made suicidal statements. They said he owned a gun, but they could not find it so feared he could have it with him.

Multiple police cars, a fire truck and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene. Neither police nor hotel officials were able to make contact with the man, so the Red River Valley SWAT team was called.

SWAT team members were able to enter the man’s room, located on the seventh floor of the hotel, using a key card. When they entered the room, the man did not resist. He was handcuffed and taken by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation.

“They were able to take him into custody without incident,” said Officer Jessica Schindeldecker, a police spokeswoman.

The incident ended just before noon on Friday. The man’s identity was not released. Chief Todd said he didn’t know where the man was from.

The seventh floor was evacuated during the incident. The hotel did not allow anyone to go higher than the second floor. The hotel required some employees to stay in the basement until after the incident ended.

Police did not shut off any city streets, and Schindeldecker said before the man was taken into custody that “there is no threat to the public.”