Wadena man arrested on warrant for child endangerment
Edward Jonathan Beaulieu Jr., 23, of Wadena, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fugitive from justice from another state.
According to court records, on July 10 he was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a Becker County deputy because the vehicle had no front license plate.
Beaulieu was wanted on a North Dakota warrant for felony endangerment of a child. On July 14 he waived a hearing and agreed to extradition to North Dakota.