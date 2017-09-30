Authorities asking for public's help in hit and run case
The Minnesota State Patrol is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash on Aug. 22. between midnight and 12:30 a.m.
The vehicle was believed to be traveling eastbound on I-94 , just west of the Brandon exit in an active construction zone when it struck a pedestrian believed to have been walking east in the eastbound traffic lane or shoulder.
It's possible the vehicle would have damage to the front passenger side mirror area.
Anyone with information should contact the State Patrol at (651) 582-1415.