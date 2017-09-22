Home fire contained in rural Bluffton
Firefighters were able to contain a house fire in rural Bluffton to the upper level of the home shortly after midnight on Sept. 19.
Cody Koehler, who resides near Highway 144 north of Bluffton, called 911 and said there was a chimney fire at his residence.
"He and his four young children were able to get out of the home without injury," said Otter Tail County Sheriff Office Administrative Lt. Keith Van Dyke.
Responding to the fire call were members of the Bluffton and Wadena fire departments.