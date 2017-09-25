Coats for Kids drive underway

Caring community members can help struggling families by simply cleaning out their closets. New or gently used coats, snow pants, boots, hats and mittens, sizes birth to adult XL are welcome. Though the program is called 'Coats for Kids,' adult coats are welcome as well, because many parents also go without the proper attire to stay warm during the cold winter months.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

• United Way of Otter Tail County, 120 E Washington, Fergus Falls

• Salvation Army Worship & Service Center, Fergus Falls

• Rainbow Cleaners, Fergus Falls

• Farmers and Merchants State Bank, New York Mills

• Bremer Bank - Perham

• Calvary Lutheran — Perham

• United Community Bank — Perham

If you are in need of cold weather clothing:

Fergus Falls Area — please stop by the United Way office, or call (218) 736-5147.

Perham: Coats will be distributed at Calvary Lutheran Church on Thursday, Oct. 26 from 2 — 6 p.m.

For more information or to volunteer, please call Alison at (218) 770-9406.

For a listing of programs and initiatives funded by United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena Counties or to make a contribution to United Way to IMPROVE LIVES, call the United Way office at (218) 736-5147 or go to www.uwotw.org.