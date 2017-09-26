Throughout the year, 4-H youth select project areas that reflect personal areas of interest and pursue hands-on learning that is both self-directed and guided by adult volunteers. The results of their learning are exhibited at county fairs across the state. A collection of the best exhibits from each county fair is brought to present in the 4-H Building at the Minnesota State Fair.

Exhibiting project work and delivering public presentations at the state fair provides youth an opportunity to showcase their achievements and continue learning through the interactive conference judging and team experiences.

Highlights this year include 155 youth exhibiting their teamwork and problem solving skills in a Rube Goldberg engineering design challenge and a 100% increase in the number of 4-H youth who experienced 4-H at the State Fair for the first time.

The presentations, exhibits and presence of 4-H youth from diverse communities across Minnesota brought fresh perspectives and energy to the 4-H Building.

Wadena County had 23 youth participating in the following areas:

Melissa Hammer - Beef-Shorthorn Registered Junior Yearling Amber Johnson - Beef-Red Angus Registered Cow/Calf Jezebel Snyder - Poultry-Chickens Breeding Pen Molly Lindgren - Poultry - Chickens Bantam Breeding Pen Katie Benson - Poultry - Chickens Egg Production pen Katie Benson/Molly Lindgren - Livestock Team Demonstration Joseph Havnes - Rabbit-Californian Junior Buck Jayma Lawson - Rabbit-Running Breed Senior Doe Allison Hammer - Rabbit-Running Breed Junior Doe Jayma Lawson - Science of Animals-Rabbit Reproduction Ashley Shike - Sheep-Black Face Wether Dam Ewe Lamb 4-Corners 4-H Club - Club Banner Wadena Juniors 4-H Club - Club Banner Alyssa Heltemes - Poster on Rescue Dog Joshua Tabery - Flower Gardening Lora Isaacson - Food and Nutrition-Cardamom Bread Lydia Isaacson - Forest Resources Otto Mattson - Home Environment-Kitchen Set from old entertainment center Kayla Meeks - Log Cabin long armed quilt Melissa Trout - Small yellow lap quilt Severin Mjoen - Shooting Sports-how to shoot a bow Matthew Goeden - Turkey Fan-Wing Mount Jotham Walsvik - Shop-Wooden Desk Clock Chyna Bergman - Shop-Toy box Notably, Wadena native Jezebel Snyder took first place in senior poultry showmanship, while Staples natives Molly Lindgren and Katie Benson took second and third places, respectively. These 'Chicken Chicks' also earned 2nd, 3rd, and 10th place individually in poultry judging, advancing to the national competition later this fall in Kentucky.

Meanwhile, a team of Lydia Isaacson, Lora Isaacson, and Melissa Trout participated in the Chef for a Day competition during the general project encampment Aug. 31-Sept. 2. During the livestock encampment (Aug. 24-27), the team of Brandi Lalum, Joseph Havnes and Jayma Lawson took reserve champion while competing in the rabbit division of the Minnesota Meats contest.

4-H empowers youth with the skills they need to lead for a lifetime.

Congratulations to all the Wadena County youth who participated in 4-H at the 2017 Minnesota State Fair!