Cooperatives sending support are:

• Lake Region Electric Co-op, Pelican Rapids

• McLeod Co-op Power Association, Glencoe

• Meeker Cooperative, Litchfield

• Minnesota Valley Electric Co-op, Jordan

• Stearns Electric Association, Melrose

• Todd-Wadena Electric Co-op, Wadena

Minnesota Rural Electric Association is coordinating with the Florida Electric Cooperative Association, which has seventeen member electric co-ops within the state. This crew is headed to Suwannee Valley Co-op (SVEC) in Live Oak, Florida, and should arrive by Tuesday. Assoc. SVEC maintains over 4,300 miles of electric distribution lines in the Florida counties of Columbia, Hamilton, Lafayette and Suwannee.

The Minnesota Rural Electric Association (MREA) is a nonprofit trade association serving Minnesota's electric cooperatives. MREA provides legislative and regulatory representation; director and employee education programs; technical training for electric cooperative line workers; and serves as the focal point for the cooperation among cooperatives. There are 44 distribution cooperatives and 6 generation and transmission members of MREA.