Out of the storm

Emma Davenport, manager of the shelter, emphasized that the dogs aren't someone's pet. She said there were so many displaced pets as a result of the storm, the animal shelters in Texas were full. The dogs that arrived in Wadena on Saturday were pulled from the shelters to make room for the overflow of dogs from Hurricane Harvey.

"These dogs were previously abandoned before the hurricane and did not have homes," Davenport said.

When the doors of the first gray transport van slid open, a collective sigh was let out by the volunteers waiting for their first glimpse of the shelter's newest residents.

Some of the first two out of the van were Chihuahuas, "Trixie" and "Penny" sporting matching t-shirts that stated, "Hurricane Harvey Survivor."

These aren't the first four-legged Texas transplants to travel north. The Wadena shelter has been helping canines from down south find new homes for almost a year now.

According to Stacy Miller, volunteer of the Wadena Shelter, they saw an opportunity to do something good when they looked around their shelter and thought about what to do with the empty kennels.

That's when the idea hit them. Fill the kennels with dogs from shelters where perfectly healthy, adoptable animals are euthanized. So, about a year ago, the shelter formed a partnership with a non profit group in Texas to rescue dogs on euthanizations lists.

"The volunteers in Texas who are pulling dogs from the streets and the shelters, they are the true heroes," Miller said. "We really appreciate what they do."

Wadena isn't the only place that takes in dogs from Texas. Other towns include Fergus Falls, Detroit Lakes, Mankato and Blue Earth just to name a few.

"We'll have as many as 12-15 or as few as four or five come in on a transport," Davenport said. "However many can come we'll take. We have a very high adoption rate, that's how we can do this. The community support has been amazing."

They always prioritize Minnesota dogs, she added, but their empty kennels allow them to save more.

Davenport and Miller said transport days are always exciting, volunteers come in to help walk the dogs, socialize them, give them baths, feed them, post photos, answer phones, and take care of anything else that needs to be done to get the dogs ready for adoption or foster care.

The shelter can also use volunteers. "Go to our website or Facebook page and fill out an application. Without the volunteers we would not be here," according to Davenport. "They are the heart of the shelter."

Miller added the community response for donations was also tremendous, and they are very grateful. "Crates, blankets, whatever we needed, the items just kept coming," she said. "We couldn't have done this without the community support."

Information on adoption and fostering is available on the Wadena County Humane Society web site and on their Facebook page. Photos of dogs available for fostering and adoption can also be found on their Wadena County Humane Society Facebook page.