Missing man found in West Battle Lake
On Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 30, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office located a body in approximately 47 feet of water in West Battle Lake. The body was identified as Peter Akinboro. Akinboro, 39, was reported missing Aug. 26 after he had taken a Jet-Ski out. A family member later found the Jet-Ski drifting and Akinboro missing.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office Dive Team and Water Patrol searched the lake for Akinboro. Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office provided sonar capability which was used to locate the body. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office Dive/Rescue team recovered the body with assistance from the Otter Tail County Water Patrol members. An autopsy will be performed.