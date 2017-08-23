Search
    M State campus in Wadena filling up again

    By bhans Today at 9:36 a.m.
    Wayne Dykhoff of M State-Wadena's electrical lineworker program prepared 70 first and second-year technical college students for what they will be facing Monday morning on the first day of the class. Brian Hansel/Pioneer Journal1 / 3
    Cosmotology student Jennifer Mincey of Wadena braided the hair of Sebeka ckassnate Amber Samuelson Monday morning at M State-Wadena. The class is one of the most popular on campus. Brian Hansel/Pioneer Journal2 / 3
    M State-Wadena students stocked up on curriculum material Monday in the college's bookstore. Brian Hansel/Pioneer Journal3 / 3

    Academia returned to Wadena Monday as the M State-Wadena student body began arriving to get the 2017-2018 school year underway.

    Vice President of Student Development Peter Wielinski was proud to note the tuition costs and fees of the 540 enrolled students were covered by federal and state grants.

    "The cost of full time attendance is now below what a full Pell (federal) grant is," Wielinski said.

    While attending M State-Wadena has some nice perks, student costs are still a fact of life. Books, tools and living expenses come out of the student's pockets.

    A breakdown of the student body finds that the majority of the student body comes from Minnesota communities. The college has 235 on campus students, 165 online students and 142 students who take both on campus and online courses. Wielinski also noted a small percentage of M State students who also attend classes at another college during the year.

    "We're up about six percent in new entering students," Wielinski said.

