M State campus in Wadena filling up again

"The cost of full time attendance is now below what a full Pell (federal) grant is," Wielinski said.

While attending M State-Wadena has some nice perks, student costs are still a fact of life. Books, tools and living expenses come out of the student's pockets.

A breakdown of the student body finds that the majority of the student body comes from Minnesota communities. The college has 235 on campus students, 165 online students and 142 students who take both on campus and online courses. Wielinski also noted a small percentage of M State students who also attend classes at another college during the year.

"We're up about six percent in new entering students," Wielinski said.